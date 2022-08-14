Comedian Raju Srivastava Remains On Life Support: Report

He underwent an angioplasty on Wednesday.

There has been no enchancment within the situation of widespread comedian-actor Raju Srivastava as he stays on life help within the intensive care unit of AIIMS in New Delhi, hospital sources stated on Sunday.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) right here after struggling a coronary heart assault on Wednesday. He underwent an angioplasty the identical day.

“Mr Srivastava remains critical and on life support. There has been no improvement in his condition. He continues to be unconscious. He suffered brain damage after heart attack,” the supply informed PTI.

On Friday night time, Mr Srivastava’s household launched a press release on his official Instagram web page, saying the comic’s situation is “stable”.

“Raju Srivastava ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well wishers for continued love and support,” the household stated within the assertion.

The household additionally requested folks to “ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated”. The comedian had a coronary heart assault whereas exercising at a lodge’s gymnasium right here.

Mr Srivastava, who has been lively within the leisure business since late Eighties, acquired recognition after taking part within the first season of stand-up comedy present “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2005.

He has featured in Hindi movies akin to “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Baazigar”, “Bombay to Goa” (remake) and “Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya”. He was one of many contestants on “Bigg Boss” season three.

Mr Srivastava can be the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

