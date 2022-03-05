Coming To An End: Enjoy The Last Weekend Of Ice Skating This Season At Campus Martius

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — It’s time to lace up the skates for the final time this season at Campus Martius.

This weekend is the final time to benefit from the ice rink on the park.

There shall be occasions on Saturday to have a good time the rink, which can shut after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $11 for adults, $9 for youngsters and seniors age 59 and older, and $8 for first responders and lively navy. Skate rental is $5.

