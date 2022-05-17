Coming up: Ukraine, Facebook whistleblower, green transition 

MEPs will talk about Ukraine, vote on proposals for the EU’s inexperienced transition and have a look at the influence of digital market guidelines with Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, EU affairs.

Ukraine

The scenario in Ukraine stays firmly on the Parliament’s agenda this week. On Thursday (19 May), MEPs will vote on resolutions concerning the social and economic consequences of the war and the EU’s capability to behave, in addition to the fight against impunity for war crimes in Ukraine.

MEPs may also debate and vote on energy security, within the gentle of Russia’s latest cuts to the gasoline provide to Poland and Bulgaria.

Today (17 May), the international trade committee will vote to elevate all import duties on Ukrainian merchandise to assist assist its financial system, whereas the transport committee may also talk about the state of Ukraine’s infrastructure and methods to assist its restoration with Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Address by the President of Moldova

On Wednesday afternoon (18 May), the President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, will talk about makes an attempt to undermine the nation’s authorities within the Parliament, amid rising fears that the struggle might unfold to the Russian-backed breakaway area of Transnistria.

Global minimal company tax price

The proposal for a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% shall be debated in plenary on Wednesday and voted on Thursday. The draft report requires a evaluation clause that may enable the income threshold above which multinational companies can be topic to the minimal tax price to be revised.

Green transition

Parliament’s environment committee will vote on a set of proposals underneath the Fit for 55 package, to assist meet the EU goal of a minimal 55% discount in greenhouse gasoline emissions by 2030. The package deal is a part of the European Green Deal, which goals to set the EU on the trail to local weather neutrality by 2050.

Digital market guidelines

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will talk about the influence of the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act with the internal market and consumer protection committee on Wednesday. Parliament and Council have reached a provisional settlement on the brand new guidelines, which intention to create a safer and extra open digital house for customers.

The committee voted on the Digital Markets Act on Monday (16 May).

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia

Today (17 May), Parliament will mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia. President Roberta Metsola and the chairs of the LGBTI intergroup Terry Reintke (Greens/EFA, Germany) and Marc Angel (S&D, Luxembourg) will be a part of a Facebook live session at 9h30 CET.

