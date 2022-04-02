Commercial dough mixer allegedly full of ice leads to two arrests

Police say they’ve smashed a transnational ice importing syndicate with the arrest of the alleged ringleader and a freight forwarding employee who allegedly used his function to assist import the drug and its precursor.

Federal Police and Border Force had been tipped off to a industrial dough mixer allegedly containing 100 kg of methylamphetamine secreted inside by their North American counterparts in October final 12 months.

Yuan Long Yang, 37, is arrested at his Punchbowl Home

Royal Canadian Mounted Police seized the chemical, changing it with an inert substance and sending the mixer on to its unique vacation spot, Wentworthville in Sydney’s west.

That day, Yuan Long Yang, 37, was arrested at his Punchbowl dwelling. Police allege he was the mastermind of the importation plot and have charged him with trying to import and possess a industrial amount of methamphetamine. He stays earlier than the courts.