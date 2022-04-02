Commercial dough mixer allegedly full of ice leads to two arrests
Police say they’ve smashed a transnational ice importing syndicate with the arrest of the alleged ringleader and a freight forwarding employee who allegedly used his function to assist import the drug and its precursor.
Federal Police and Border Force had been tipped off to a industrial dough mixer allegedly containing 100 kg of methylamphetamine secreted inside by their North American counterparts in October final 12 months.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police seized the chemical, changing it with an inert substance and sending the mixer on to its unique vacation spot, Wentworthville in Sydney’s west.
That day, Yuan Long Yang, 37, was arrested at his Punchbowl dwelling. Police allege he was the mastermind of the importation plot and have charged him with trying to import and possess a industrial amount of methamphetamine. He stays earlier than the courts.
Following Mr Yang’s arrest, investigators then attended a industrial premise in Caringbah in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire. There, they found one other alleged illicit consignment that police say contained a tonne of methylamine, a prohibited precursor used to make ice and MDMA.
“AFP officers replaced the methylamine with an inert substance and delivered it to an address in Wetherill Park in early December 2021,” police mentioned in an announcement.
Last week, investigators charged Beecroft man Tse Cheung Herman Ko, who they allege used his place as a freight forwarding employee to facilitate the import of the medication.
“During the search warrant police seized electronic devices including a mobile phone and laptop, on which they allegedly found evidence relating to the drug importation,” police mentioned in an announcement.
Charged with trying to import a industrial amount of ice and supporting a legal organisation, Mr Ko confronted Hornsby Local Court on Thursday the place he was formally refused bail to look in the identical court docket later this month. He faces as much as a life sentence if convicted.
