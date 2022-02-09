Commission approves 2022-2027 regional aid map for Portugal

The European Commission has accepted below EU state assist guidelines Portugal’s map for granting regional assist from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2027, inside the framework of the revised Regional aid Guidelines (‘RAG’). The revised RAG, adopted by the Commission on 19 April 2021 and in drive since 1 January 2022, allow member states to assist the least favoured European areas in catching up and to cut back disparities by way of financial well-being, revenue and unemployment – cohesion targets which might be on the coronary heart of the Union. They additionally present elevated potentialities for member states to assist areas going through transition or structural challenges comparable to depopulation, to contribute absolutely to the inexperienced and digital transitions. At the identical time, the revised RAG keep sturdy safeguards to forestall member states from utilizing public cash to set off the relocation of jobs from one EU member state to a different, which is important for honest competitors within the Single Market. Portugal’s regional assist map defines the Portuguese areas eligible for regional funding assist. The map additionally establishes the utmost assist intensities within the eligible areas. The assist depth is the utmost quantity of state assist that may be granted per beneficiary, expressed as a share of eligible funding prices. Under the revised RAG, areas overlaying 70.23% of the inhabitants of Portugal can be eligible for regional funding assist. A press launch is obtainable online.

