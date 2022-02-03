Commission approves €10 million Italian scheme to support companies recycling aluminium in the context of the coronavirus pandemic

The European Commission has authorised a €10 million Italian scheme to help corporations managing aluminium waste sorting and recycling crops within the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The scheme was authorised underneath the state help Temporary Framework. Under the scheme, the help will take the type of direct grants. The help quantity per beneficiary will likely be calculated based mostly on its decline in turnover over 2020, in comparison with 2019, as much as 20% of this worth and inside a most ceiling of €200,000. The measure will likely be open to corporations of all sizes managing aluminium waste sorting and recycling crops which have continued to function regardless of the decline in demand for recycled materials as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

The goal of the scheme is to handle the liquidity wants of those corporations and to assist them proceed their actions throughout and after the pandemic. The Commission discovered that the Italian scheme is in step with the situations set out within the Temporary Framework. In explicit, the help (i) won’t exceed €2.3m per firm; and (ii) will likely be granted no later than 30 June 2022. The Commission concluded that the measure is critical, acceptable and proportionate to treatment a severe disturbance within the financial system of a member state, in step with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the situations set out within the Temporary Framework.

On this foundation, the Commission authorised the measure underneath EU state help guidelines. More data on the Temporary Framework and different actions taken by the Commission to handle the financial impression of the coronavirus pandemic might be discovered here. The non-confidential model of the choice will likely be made out there underneath the case quantity SA.101313 within the state aid register on the Commission’s competition web site as soon as any confidentiality points have been resolved.

