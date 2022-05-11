Commission approves €129 million Italian scheme to support the tourism sector in the context of the coronavirus pandemic

The European Commission has authorized a €129 million Italian scheme to help the tourism sector within the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The measure was authorized underneath the state help Temporary Framework. The scheme consists of (i) restricted quantities of help within the type of a tax credit score for lease funds associated to tourism actions due for the interval from January to March 2022; and (ii) help within the type of help for uncovered fastened prices.

In order to be eligible, tourism firms will need to have suffered a decline in turnover of a minimum of 50% through the eligible months, in comparison with the corresponding interval in 2019. The tax credit score will cowl as much as 60% of the rental funds associated to the related actions. The Commission discovered that the Italian scheme is according to the situations set out within the Temporary Framework. In explicit, on the subject of restricted quantities of help, the general public help is not going to exceed €2.3m per beneficiary.

When it involves help for uncovered fastened prices, the help is not going to exceed €12m per firm. Furthermore, the general public help shall be granted no later than 30 June 2022. The Commission due to this fact concluded that the measure is critical, acceptable and proportionate to treatment a severe disturbance within the economic system of a member state, according to Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the situations of the Temporary Framework.

On this foundation, the Commission authorized the measure underneath EU state help guidelines. More info on the Temporary Framework and different actions taken by the Commission to deal with the financial impression of the coronavirus pandemic will be discovered here. The non-confidential model of the choice shall be made accessible underneath the case quantity SA.102105 within the state aid register on the Commission’s competition website as soon as any confidentiality points have been resolved.

