Commission approves €16 million Finnish scheme to support farmers in context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The European Commission has authorized a €16 million Finnish scheme to help the agricultural sector within the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The scheme was authorized underneath the state help Temporary Crisis Framework, adopted by the Commission on 23 March 2022, primarily based on Article 107(3)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (‘TFEU’), recognising that the EU economic system is experiencing a severe disturbance. Under this measure, the help will take the type of tax benefits. In explicit, the Finnish Tax Administration will cut back the quantity of the actual property tax on the agricultural manufacturing buildings due for the fiscal yr 2022.

The measure will probably be open to these farmers affected by the prices enhance of manufacturing inputs, resembling electrical energy and fertilizers, brought on by the present geopolitical disaster. The Commission concluded that the Finnish scheme is critical, acceptable and proportionate to treatment a severe disturbance within the economic system of a member state, consistent with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the circumstances set out within the Temporary Crisis Framework. On this foundation, the Commission authorized the help measure underneath EU state help guidelines.

Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, answerable for competitors coverage, stated: “The agricultural sector has been particularly hit by the input costs increase caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the related sanctions. This €16 million scheme will enable Finland to support those farmers affected by the current geopolitical crisis. We continue to stand with Ukraine and its people. At the same time, we continue working closely with Member States to ensure that national support measures can be put in place in a timely, coordinated and effective way, while protecting the level playing field in the Single Market.” A press launch is out there online.

Share this text: