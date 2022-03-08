Commission approves €2.7 million Danish scheme to support companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic

The European Commission has accepted an roughly €2.7 million (DKK 20m) Danish scheme to help corporations that incurred distinct seasonal losses as a result of coronavirus pandemic. The scheme was accepted below the State assist Temporary Framework. Under the scheme, the help will take the type of direct grants. The measure can be open to corporations that have been unable to promote seasonal items and to cowl distinct seasonal bills – comparable to for instance single-use vacation associated decorations or seasonal perishable meals – as a result of coronavirus associated restrictions put in place through the festivities interval in December 2021.

As a outcome, these corporations incurred distinct seasonal losses. The goal of the scheme is to handle the liquidity wants of the beneficiaries and to assist them proceed their actions throughout and after the pandemic. The Commission discovered that the Danish scheme is in step with the situations set out within the Temporary Framework. In explicit, the help (i) won’t exceed €290,000 per firm energetic within the major manufacturing of agricultural merchandise, €345,000 per firm energetic within the fishery and aquaculture sector and €2.3m per firm energetic in all different sectors; and (ii) can be granted no later than 30 June 2022.

The Commission concluded that the measure is critical, applicable and proportionate to treatment a severe disturbance within the economic system of a member state, in step with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the situations set out within the Temporary Framework. On this foundation, the Commission accepted the measure below EU state assist guidelines. More data on the Temporary Framework and different actions taken by the Commission to handle the financial influence of the coronavirus pandemic could be discovered here. The non-confidential model of the choice can be made out there below the case quantity SA.101840 within the state aid register on the Commission’s competition web site as soon as any confidentiality points have been resolved.

