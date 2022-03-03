Commission approves €2 billion Hungarian investment support scheme towards a sustainable recovery

The European Commission has authorised a €2 billion Hungarian scheme geared toward offering funding help in direction of a sustainable restoration. The scheme was authorised beneath the State Aid Temporary Framework.

Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager (pictured), answerable for competitors coverage, mentioned: “This €2bn scheme will help Hungary overcome the investment gap left behind by the crisis and set the path for a faster and more sustainable recovery. We continue working in close cooperation with member states to ensure that national support measures to kick-start and crowd-in private investment can be put in place as quickly and effectively as possible, in line with EU rules.”

The Hungarian help measure

Hungary notified to the Commission beneath the Temporary Framework a €2bn scheme geared toward offering funding help in direction of a sustainable restoration.

Advertisement

Under this measure, the help will take the type of subsidised rate of interest loans for small, medium and enormous enterprises to finance sustainable investments in tangible and intangible property, according to EU and nationwide environmental aims.

The measure might be open to corporations of all sectors, excluding credit score and monetary establishments, corporations energetic in the true property sector and corporations performing sure actions thought-about as doubtlessly dangerous to the surroundings reminiscent of exploration, manufacturing or use of fossil fuels for power manufacturing, destruction of forests or endangerment of biodiversity.

The public help will include strings connected to restrict undue distortions of competitors, together with safeguards to restrict the chance of doable oblique assist in favour of the monetary intermediaries channeling the help.

Advertisement

The scheme is predicted to profit from 500 to 1000 corporations.

The Commission discovered that the Hungarian scheme is according to the circumstances set out within the Temporary Framework. In explicit, (i) the help quantity per beneficiary is not going to exceed 1% of the full funds; (ii) the help will profit investments in tangible and intangible property however not monetary investments; and (iii) the general public help might be granted no later than 31 December 2022.

The Commission concluded that the Hungarian scheme is critical, applicable and proportionate to foster funding for sure financial actions of significance for a sustainable restoration, according to Article 107(3)(c) TFEU.

On this foundation, the Commission authorised the help measure beneath EU state assist guidelines.

Background

The Commission has adopted a Temporary Framework to allow member states to make use of the total flexibility foreseen beneath State assist guidelines to help the financial system within the context of the coronavirus outbreak. The Temporary Framework, as amended on 3 April, 8 May, 29 June, 13 October 2020, 28 January and 18 November 2021, gives for the next forms of assist, which may be granted by member states:

(i) Direct grants, fairness injections, selective tax benefits and advance funds of as much as €290,000 to an organization energetic within the main agricultural sector, €345,000 to an organization energetic within the fishery and aquaculture sector and €2.3million to an organization energetic in all different sectors to handle its pressing liquidity wants. Member states also can give, as much as the nominal worth of €2.3m per firm zero-interest loans or ensures on loans overlaying 100% of the chance, besides within the main agriculture sector and within the fishery and aquaculture sector, the place the bounds of €290,000 and €345,000 per firm respectively, apply.

(ii) State ensures for loans taken by corporations to make sure banks preserve offering loans to the shoppers who want them. These state ensures can cowl as much as 90% of danger on loans to assist companies cowl rapid working capital and funding wants.

(iii) Subsidised public loans to corporations (senior and subordinated debt) with beneficial rates of interest to corporations. These loans may also help companies cowl rapid working capital and funding wants.

(iv) Safeguards for banks that channel state assist to the true financial system that such assist is taken into account as direct assist to the banks’ prospects, to not the banks themselves, and offers steerage on how to make sure minimal distortion of competitors between banks.

(v) Public short-term export credit score insurance coverage for all nations, with out the necessity for the Member State in query to reveal that the respective nation is briefly “non-marketable”.

(vi) Support for coronavirus associated analysis and improvement (R&D) to handle the present well being disaster within the type of direct grants, repayable advances or tax benefits. A bonus could also be granted for cross-border cooperation initiatives between Member States.

(vii) Support for the development and upscaling of testing amenities to develop and check merchandise (together with vaccines, ventilators and protecting clothes) helpful to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, as much as first industrial deployment. This can take the type of direct grants, tax benefits, repayable advances and no-loss ensures. Companies could profit from a bonus when their funding is supported by multiple Member State and when the funding is concluded inside two months after the granting of the help.

(viii) Support for the manufacturing of merchandise related to deal with the coronavirus outbreak within the type of direct grants, tax benefits, repayable advances and no-loss ensures. Companies could profit from a bonus when their funding is supported by multiple Member State and when the funding is concluded inside two months after the granting of the help.

(ix) Targeted help within the type of deferral of tax funds and/or suspensions of social safety contributions for these sectors, areas or for forms of corporations which are hit the toughest by the outbreak.

(x) Targeted help within the type of wage subsidies for workers for these corporations in sectors or areas which have suffered most from the coronavirus outbreak, and would in any other case have needed to lay off personnel.

(xi) Targeted recapitalization assist to non-financial corporations, if no different applicable answer is offered. Safeguards are in place to keep away from undue distortions of competitors within the Single Market: circumstances on the need, appropriateness and dimension of intervention; circumstances on the state’s entry within the capital of corporations and remuneration; circumstances concerning the exit of the state from the capital of the businesses involved; circumstances concerning governance together with dividend ban and remuneration caps for senior administration; prohibition of cross-subsidization and acquisition ban and extra measures to restrict competitors distortions; transparency and reporting necessities.

(xii) Support for uncovered fastened prices for corporations going through a decline in turnover throughout the eligible interval of not less than 30% in comparison with the identical interval of 2019 within the context of the coronavirus outbreak. The help will contribute to part of the beneficiaries’ fastened prices that aren’t coated by their revenues, as much as a most quantity of €12m per endeavor.

(xiii) Investment help in direction of a sustainable restoration to help personal funding as a stimulus to beat an funding hole accrued within the financial system because of the disaster. This device can be utilized by member states to speed up the inexperienced and digital transitions.

(xiv) Solvency help to leverage personal funds and make them accessible for investments in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), together with start-ups, and small midcaps.

The Commission will even allow member states to transform by 30 June 2023 repayable devices (e.g. ensures, loans, repayable advances) granted beneath the Temporary Framework into different types of assist, reminiscent of direct grants, supplied the circumstances of the Temporary Framework are met.

The Temporary Framework allows member states to mix all help measures with one another, apart from loans and ensures for a similar mortgage and exceeding the thresholds foreseen by the Temporary Framework. It additionally allows member states to mix all help measures granted beneath the Temporary Framework with present prospects to grant de minimis to an organization of as much as €25,000 over three fiscal years for corporations energetic within the main agricultural sector, €30,000 over three fiscal years for corporations energetic within the fishery and aquaculture sector and €200,000 over three fiscal years for corporations energetic in all different sectors. At the identical time, member states need to decide to keep away from undue cumulation of help measures for a similar corporations to restrict help to fulfill their precise wants.

Furthermore, the Temporary Framework enhances the various different prospects already accessible to member states to mitigate the socio-economic impression of the coronavirus outbreak, according to EU state assist guidelines. On 13 March 2020, the Commission adopted a Communication on a Co-ordinated economic response to the COVID-19 outbreak setting out these prospects. For instance, member states could make typically relevant modifications in favour of companies (e.g. deferring taxes, or subsidising short-time work throughout all sectors), which fall exterior state assist guidelines. They also can grant compensation to corporations for harm suffered attributable to and straight attributable to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Temporary Framework might be in place till 30 June 2022, excluding funding help in direction of a sustainable restoration, which might be in place till 31 December 2022, and of solvency help, which might be in place till 31 December 2023. These two instruments launched with the sixth modification to the Temporary Framework allow member states to create direct incentives for personal investments to kick-start the financial system for a sooner, greener and extra digital restoration.

The Commission will proceed to observe carefully the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and different dangers to the financial restoration.

The non-confidential model of the choice might be made accessible beneath the case quantity SA.101494 within the state aid register on the Commission’s competition web site as soon as any confidentiality points have been resolved. New publications of State assist selections on the web and within the Official Journal are listed within the Competition Weekly e-News.

More info on the Temporary Framework and different motion the Commission has taken to handle the financial impression of the coronavirus pandemic may be discovered here.

Share this text: