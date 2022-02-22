Commission approves €5 million Belgian scheme to support the events and cultural sectors affected by the coronavirus pandemic

The European Commission has authorized a €5 million Belgian scheme to help the occasions and cultural sectors affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The scheme was authorized beneath the state assist Temporary Framework. The measure will likely be open to small and medium-sized enterprises (‘SMEs’) established within the Brussels-Capital Region and lively within the occasions and cultural sectors. Eligible beneficiaries will likely be entitled to obtain repayable advances as much as €150,000.

The quantity of assist per beneficiary will likely be calculated primarily based on its marketing strategy. The Commission discovered that the Belgian scheme is in step with the circumstances set out within the Temporary Framework. In explicit, the help: (i) is not going to exceed €2.3m per beneficiary; and (ii) will likely be granted no later than 30 June 2022. The Commission concluded that the measure is important, applicable and proportionate to treatment a severe disturbance within the financial system of a Member State, in step with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the circumstances set out within the Temporary Framework.

On this foundation, the Commission authorized the measure beneath EU state assist guidelines. More info on the Temporary Framework and different actions taken by the Commission to deal with the financial influence of the coronavirus pandemic may be discovered here. The non-confidential model of the choice will likely be made out there beneath case quantity SA.100716 within the state aid register on the Commission’s competition website as soon as any confidentiality points have been resolved.

