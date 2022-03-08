Commission approves €5 million Portuguese scheme to support companies in the Azores in context of coronavirus pandemic

The European Commission has accepted a €5 million Portuguese scheme to assist corporations within the outermost area of the Azores within the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The scheme was accepted underneath the State Aid Temporary Framework. The scheme is open to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises working in sure sectors severely impacted by the emergency measures essential to restrict the unfold of the virus, comparable to commerce and providers open to customers, cultural actions and touristic actions. Under the scheme, the help will take the type of direct grants.

In order to be eligible, corporations should have suffered a lower in turnover of no less than 25% between 1 November 2021 and 31 January 2022, in comparison with the interval between 1 November 2019 and 31 January 2020. The most quantity of direct grants will probably be equal to both 20% of that lower in turnover, or €5,000 for micro corporations, €20,000 for small corporations and €50,000 for medium-sized ones, whichever the bottom. If a micro or small firm has a lower in turnover of greater than 50%, the utmost quantity of direct grants will probably be equal to both 40% of that fall in turnover, or €12,000 for micro corporations and €48,000 for small ones, whichever the bottom.

The Commission discovered that the Portuguese measure is consistent with the situations set out within the Temporary Framework. In explicit, the help (i) won’t exceed €2.3 million per beneficiary and (ii) will probably be granted no later than 30 June 2022. The Commission concluded that the measure is important, applicable and proportionate to treatment a severe disturbance within the financial system of a member state, consistent with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU. On this foundation, the Commission accepted the measure underneath EU state support guidelines.

More info on the Temporary Framework and different actions taken by the Commission to handle the financial influence of the coronavirus pandemic will be discovered here. The non-confidential model of the choice will probably be made obtainable underneath the case quantity SA.102005 within the state aid register on the Commission’s competition web site as soon as any confidentiality points have been resolved.

