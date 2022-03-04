Commission approves €7 million Slovenian incentive scheme towards airlines affected by the coronavirus pandemic

The European Commission has discovered a €7 million Slovenian incentive scheme in the direction of airways affected by the coronavirus pandemic to be in step with the State Aid Temporary Framework. The scheme is a re-introduction of an help measure initially permitted by the Commission on 16 November 2020 (SA.59124), which expired on 31 December 2021. Under the scheme, the help will take the type of direct grants. The measure can be open to all airways working routes to and from Slovenia.

The degree of help per beneficiary will rely upon the variety of passengers carried and on the variety of flights carried out. The measure is anticipated to learn roughly 20 airways. The goal of the measure is to re-establish air connectivity to and from Slovenia, with a view to proceed supporting the restoration of tourism and extra broadly of the economic system of Slovenia which have been negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The Commission discovered that the Slovenian scheme is in step with the situations set out within the Temporary Framework.

In specific, the help (i) won’t exceed €2.3m per beneficiary; and (ii) can be granted no later than 30 June 2022. The Commission subsequently concluded that the measure is critical, applicable and proportionate to treatment a critical disturbance within the economic system of a member state, in step with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the situations set out within the Temporary Framework. On this foundation, the Commission permitted the measures beneath EU state help guidelines. More data on the Temporary Framework and different actions taken by the Commission to deal with the financial impression of the coronavirus pandemic might be discovered here.

The non-confidential model of the choice can be made obtainable beneath the case quantity SA.101675 within the state aid register on the Commission’s competition web site as soon as any confidentiality points have been resolved.

