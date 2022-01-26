Commission approves prolongation of orderly liquidation scheme for small Italian banks

The European Commission has accepted beneath EU state support guidelines the prolongation till 20 November 2022 of the Italian orderly liquidation scheme for small banks (aside from cooperatives) with whole belongings of lower than €5 billion. The scheme was initially accepted in November 2020 for a one-year interval. The Commission understands that, since its approval, the scheme was not used. The measure facilitates the work of the Italian authorities when the competent nationwide authorities have discovered an eligible financial institution to be failing, have concluded that the decision of the financial institution was not within the public curiosity, and consequently put the financial institution into obligatory administrative liquidation.

The scheme allows the Italian state to help the sale of belongings and liabilities of a failed financial institution to a different financial institution. Under the scheme, the client might be chosen on the premise of a aggressive bidding course of and will viably combine the acquired actions inside one yr. The shareholders and subordinated collectors of the failed banks must contribute to cowl the losses, thus serving to to minimise the necessity for support. The Commission discovered that the Italian measure is according to the situations set out within the 2013 Banking Communication for orderly liquidation schemes for small banks, aside from the €3bn stability sheet threshold. In this respect, the Italian scheme will proceed to be accessible to small banks (aside from co-operatives) with whole belongings of lower than €5bn.

In this respect, given the continued distinctive circumstances linked to the coronavirus outbreak and the safeguards towards undue competitors distortions that Italy has included within the scheme, the Commission will proceed to just accept the upper threshold of €5bn and has accepted the prolongation of the scheme beneath EU state support guidelines. This €5bn threshold can also be quickly utilized in related schemes with related safeguards to these applied by Italy (see on this respect the Polish resolution scheme for cooperative banks and small commercial banks). The non-confidential model of the choice might be made accessible beneath the case quantity SA.100262 within the state aid register on the Commission’s competition web site as soon as any confidentiality points have been resolved.

