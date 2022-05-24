Commission launches ‘Media Invest’ to boost Europe’s audiovisual industry

The Commission is launching “Media Invest”, a brand new financing software to spice up Europe’s audiovisual trade. With funds coming from InvestEU and the Creative Europe MEDIA programme, Media Invest is anticipated to leverage €400 million of investments over a 7-year interval. A Europe Fit for the Digital Age Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager mentioned: “MediaInvest is a new investment tool designed to bridge the financial gap in the audiovisual sector. We need to stimulate more private investment to make our European media sector competitive at global level.”

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton is in the present day representing the Commission on the 75th version of the Cannes Film Festival to satisfy trade leaders and professionals of the audiovisual sector. He will open the European Film Forum, and officialise the launch. He shared the next forward of the opening: “Media Invest- which I am launching today with our partners from the European Investment Fund – will strengthen European audiovisual industry, frequently underfinanced and in need of equity. It will crowd in up to€400 million in private investment to foster European audio-visual production and distribution and help companies better exploit their intellectual property assets.”

Media Invest is among the 10 key actions of the Media and Audiovisual Action Plan introduced in December 2020 to help the restoration and transformation of the media and audiovisual sector by combining funding with coverage actions. You can discover extra data on ‘MediaInvest’ on this factsheet.

Share this text: