Commission moves to cut Polish funds over unpaid coal mine fine

The European Commission has launched an unprecedented process to scale back finances funds for Poland over an unpaid court docket nice.

The finances lower, which is anticipated to quantity to roughly €15 million, comes after Polish authorities did not pay a €500,000 each day fine over failure to adjust to an order from the Court of Justice of the EU in a dispute with the Czech Republic over the Turów open pit coal mine.

While Warsaw struck a deal with Prague final week to settle the Turów dispute, the Commission stated it was nonetheless legally obligated to behave on Warsaw’s unpaid fines. Poland owes a complete of greater than €68 million.

“The Commission has informed Poland that it would proceed with the offsetting of payments for penalties due,” a spokesperson for the Commission confirmed on Tuesday, including: “The Commission will proceed with the offsetting after 10 working days from this notification.”

The transfer comes at a delicate second for Warsaw’s troubled relationship with Brussels.

Some Polish officers, together with President Andrzej Duda, have sought to de-escalate tensions over rule-of-law issues. But the nation has but to concretely deal with Brussels’ considerations over the independence of its judiciary, and a separate daily fine of €1 million over an unlawful disciplinary regime for judges stays unpaid.

The present offsetting course of within the Turów case covers penalties imposed from September 20 till October 19, the spokesperson stated.

“When performing offsetting, the Commission fulfils its legal obligation to collect financial penalties imposed by the Court in accordance with its order of 20 September 2021. In this regard, the Commission follows the rules set out in the Financial Regulation, in the absence of payment by the Member State,” the spokesperson added.

The Polish authorities, nevertheless, criticized the Commission’s determination.

“Poland will use all possible legal measures to appeal against the plans of the European Commission, the more so that an agreement has been reached between the governments of Poland and the Czech Republic,” authorities spokesperson Piotr Müller instructed the Polish Press Agency.

“This is particularly important in the context of the current geopolitical threats from Russia. From the very beginning, Poland emphasized that the decisions taken by the [Court of Justice] had no legal or factual basis. They go beyond the EU treaties and violate the treaty guarantees of energy security,” Müller stated, including: “We want to emphasize that the smooth implementation of projects from EU funds is not threatened.”