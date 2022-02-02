Commission opens in-depth investigation into German support measures in favour of DB Cargo

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to evaluate whether or not sure German help measures in favour of DB Cargo are in keeping with EU State support guidelines.

DB Cargo is a 100% subsidiary of the state-owned, vertically-integrated German rail operator Deutsche Bahn AG (‘DB AG’). DB Cargo has been persistently loss-making. Its losses have been absolutely and repeatedly coated by DB AG on the premise of an open-ended revenue and loss switch settlement concluded between DB AG and DB Cargo.

The Commission’s investigation

The Commission acquired a criticism alleging that the revenue and loss switch settlement in addition to sure different measures benefitting DB Cargo quantity to incompatible state support in favour of the corporate. In this respect, in line with the complainant, such measures give DB Cargo an undue selective benefit over its rivals, by enabling it to put money into the expansion and growth of its enterprise and within the improve of its fleet, regardless of being loss making and with out having to take profitability nor liquidity under consideration.

At this stage, primarily based on its preliminary evaluation, the Commission has issues that sure measures in favour of DB Cargo is probably not line with EU state support guidelines and has determined to open an in-depth investigation in relation to:

The open-ended revenue and loss switch settlement between DB AG and DB Cargo, underneath which DB AG has been overlaying DB Cargo’s losses since 2012; the availability by DB AG at probably beneficial pricing phrases for of intra-group companies to DB Cargo; the possibly advantageous group financing circumstances of loans, and; the partial protection by the German Federal Railway Fund of the remuneration of civil servants beforehand employed by the previous nationwide railway firm Deutsche Bundesbahn and at the moment allotted to DB Cargo.

The Commission will now examine additional to find out whether or not its preliminary issues are confirmed. The opening of an in-depth investigation offers Germany, the complainant and different third events a chance to submit feedback. It doesn’t prejudge the end result of the investigation.

Background

Under EU state support guidelines, public interventions in favour of firms could be thought-about freed from state support when they’re made on phrases {that a} personal operator would have accepted underneath market circumstances (the market economic system operator precept – MEOP). If this precept is just not revered, the general public interventions contain State support throughout the that means of Article 107 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, as a result of they confer an financial benefit on the beneficiary that its rivals wouldn’t have.

The non-confidential model of the choice will probably be made obtainable underneath the case quantity SA.50952 within the state aid case register on the Commission’s competition website as soon as any confidentiality points have been resolved. New publications of State support choices on the web and within the Official Journal are listed within the Competition State Aid Weekly e-News.

