Commission pledges asylum to fleeing Ukrainians

The European Commission expressed their solidarity with these fleeing battle in Ukraine at a press convention yesterday (March 8). Commissioners spoke about how the EU is ready to assist refugees from Ukraine.

“All people who are fleeing war will be granted protection and access to the EU health, education, labor and residence [systems], regardless of their nationality, ethnicity or skin color,” Vice President of the Commission for the European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, mentioned.

Ukrainian residents, EU nationals and third nation nationals with a long-term residence allow in Ukraine might be welcome within the EU as refugees, Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson mentioned. However non-citizens of Ukraine who’re dwelling there quickly, like college students, might be welcome to evacuate to the EU, nevertheless they won’t be able to remain within the EU. Those folks must return to their dwelling nations.

This announcement comes following widespread reporting that some Ukrainians had been being handled otherwise on the border between Ukraine and the EU. Some have accused EU and nationwide authorities of discriminating towards refugees based mostly on pores and skin coloration and ethnicity, which the Commission clearly denies.

This program is made potential by the Temporary Protection Directive, which was implement final Friday (March 4) following a unanimous council determination. The system is designed to assist EU Member States cope with a large inflow of individuals, like the two million refugees the EU has seen within the final 2 weeks. The directive was initially designed in 2001, after conflicts in Yugoslavia within the 90’s, nevertheless that is the primary time the EU has activated the protocol.

“I’m so proud of how member states managed to get together and take the decision when it was really needed,” Johansson mentioned.

