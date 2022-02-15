‘Commission President von der Leyen must lead by example on transparency and integrity in EU’

Recent findings from the European Ombudsman (pictured) proved MEPs had been proper to be nervous concerning the ranges of transparency in terms of the Commission’s dealing with of COVID-19 vaccines. A report on the actions of the Ombudsman in plenary this week, which began within the petitions committee, raises alarm bells concerning the buying and distribution of vaccines below the Commission’s emergency public procurement process in 2020.

The debate on the actions of the Ombudsman happened on Monday night (14 February) and the vote takes place immediately (Tuesday). Alex Agius Saliba, vice-president of the S&D Group and S&D negotiator on the actions of the Ombudsman, mentioned: “We are involved concerning the severe lack of transparency from the Commission throughout the COVID-19 disaster and this report highlights the opaque procedures in place in 2020 on the shopping for and distributing of vaccines within the EU.

“The European Ombudsman’s latest findings over undisclosed non-public messages between the Commission President and the Pfizer CEO present our considerations usually are not misplaced. Von der Leyen should lead by instance and are available clear about her hidden textual content messages. This is the one option to dwell as much as her promise that below her watch the Commission can be past reproach on ethics, transparency and integrity. The S&D Group is preventing to ensure the EU’s response throughout the disaster will get the total scrutiny within the European Parliament that it wants. Citizens deserve significantly better and count on full transparency from our establishments.

“This report underlines the crucial role the European Ombudsman plays in making the EU more accountable and Emily O’Reilly has our continued support in her commitment to full transparency. Disappointingly EPP MEPs voted against the report in the committee vote so clearly they do not share that same commitment.”

In January 2022, the Ombudsman criticized the Commission’s dealing with of a request for public entry to textual content messages between its President and the CEO of Pfizer. The Ombudsman has requested a extra intensive seek for the related messages. The Ombudsman discovered the Commission’s slender strategy in answering a journalist’s request for entry to the messages to quantity to maladministration.

