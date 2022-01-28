Commission puts forward declaration on digital rights and principles for everyone in the EU

The Commission is proposing to the European Parliament and Council to enroll to a declaration of rights and rules that may information the digital transformation within the EU.

The draft declaration on digital rights and rules goals to provide everybody a transparent reference level concerning the type of digital transformation Europe promotes and defends. It will even present a information for coverage makers and firms when coping with new applied sciences. The rights and freedoms enshrined within the EU’s authorized framework, and the European values expressed by the rules, needs to be revered on-line as they’re offline. Once collectively endorsed, the Declaration will even outline the strategy to the digital transformation which the EU will promote all through the world.

A Europe Fit for the Digital Age Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager stated: “We want safe technologies that work for people, and that respect our rights and values. Also when we are online. And we want everyone to be empowered to take an active part in our increasingly digitised societies. This declaration gives us a clear reference point to the rights and principles for the online world.”

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton stated: “We want Europeans to know: living, studying, working, doing business in Europe, you can count on top class connectivity, seamless access to public services, a safe and fair digital space. The declaration of digital rights and principles also establishes once and for all that what is illegal offline should also be illegal online. We also aim to promote these principles as a standard for the world.”

Rights and rules within the digital age

The draft declaration covers key rights and rules for the digital transformation, resembling putting individuals and their rights at its centre, supporting solidarity and inclusion, guaranteeing the liberty of alternative on-line, fostering participation within the digital public house, rising security, safety and empowerment of people, and selling the sustainability of the digital future.

These rights and rules ought to accompany individuals within the EU of their on a regular basis life: reasonably priced and high-speed digital connectivity in every single place and for everyone, well-equipped school rooms and digitally expert lecturers, seamless entry to public providers, a secure digital surroundings for youngsters, disconnecting after working hours, acquiring easy-to-understand data on the environmental impression of our digital merchandise, controlling how their private knowledge are used and with whom they’re shared.

The declaration is rooted in EU regulation, from the Treaties to the Charter of Fundamental rights but in addition the case regulation of the Court of Justice. It builds on the expertise of the European Pillar of Social Rights. Former European Parliament President David Sassoli promoted the concept of the entry to the Internet as a brand new human proper again in 2018. Promoting and implementing the rules set out within the declaration will probably be a shared political dedication and duty at each Union and Member State degree inside their respective competences. To be certain that the declaration could have concrete results on the bottom, the Commission proposed in September to watch progress, consider gaps and supply suggestions for actions by way of an annual report on the ‘State of the Digital Decade’.

Next steps

The European Parliament and the Council are invited to debate the draft declaration, and to endorse it on the highest degree by this summer season.

Background

On 9 March 2021, the Commission laid out its imaginative and prescient for Europe’s digital transformation by 2030 in its Communication on the Digital Compass: the European way for the Digital Decade. In September 2021, the Commission launched a sturdy governance framework to achieve the digital targets within the type of a Path to the Digital Decade. In a speech on the ‘Leading the Digital Decade’ occasion in Sines, Portugal, on 1 June 2021, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared: “We embrace new technologies. But we stand by our values.”

The Commission additionally performed an open public session which showed broad support for European Digital Principles – eight EU residents out of 10 think about it helpful for the European Union to outline and promote a typical European imaginative and prescient on digital rights and rules – in addition to a special Eurobarometer survey. Yearly Eurobarometer surveys will gather qualitative knowledge, based mostly on residents’ notion of how the digital rules enshrined within the declaration are applied within the EU.

The declaration additionally builds on earlier initiatives from the Council together with the Tallinn Declaration on eGovernment, the Berlin Declaration on Digital Society and Value-based Digital Government, and the Lisbon Declaration – Digital Democracy with a Purpose for a mannequin of digital transformation that strengthens the human dimension of the digital ecosystem with the Digital Single Market as its core.

