Commission sets out new rules to respect human rights and the environment in global value chains

Today (23 February), the European Commission has adopted a proposal for a Directive on company sustainability due diligence. The proposal goals to make provide chains extra sustainable and respectful of employee’s rights.

It is hoped that by taking motion at an EU degree, firms won’t have to stick to a “spaghetti” of various guidelines in numerous states fragmenting the Single Market. Some firms have already taken motion to quell shopper strain and unfavorable publicity, some international locations have launched some type of due diligence.

Companies will likely be required to establish and, the place mandatory, forestall, finish or mitigate hostile impacts of their actions on human rights, resembling youngster labour and exploitation of employees, and on the surroundings, for instance air pollution and biodiversity loss. The Commission hopes that the brand new guidelines will carry authorized certainty and a degree taking part in area. It can be hoped that the measures will have an effect past the EU.

The new guidelines will apply to massive restricted firms with a turnover of over €150 million worldwide and 500+ workers or firms in “high impact sectors” with a turnover of €40 million and 250+ workers. Non-EU firms energetic within the EU are included. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are usually not straight within the scope of this proposal.

National administrative authorities appointed by Member States will likely be accountable for supervising these new guidelines and will impose fines in case of non-compliance. In addition, victims can have the chance to take authorized motion for damages that would have been averted with acceptable due diligence measures.

Large firms might want to have a plan to make sure that their enterprise technique is suitable with limiting world warming to 1.5 °C in keeping with the Paris Agreement. Particular duty will likely be shouldered by firm administrators, who needs to be given particular duty to arrange and oversee the implementation of due diligence and to combine it into the company technique.

The Commission proposal additionally consists of accompanying measures, to assist firms, notably small firms, or ones in third international locations, adapt to the brand new guidelines.

