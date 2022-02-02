Commission tables proposal for €1.2 billion emergency macro-financial assistance package for Ukraine, as announced by President von der Leyen

The European Commission has tabled a proposal for a brand new emergency macro-financial help (MFA) programme for Ukraine of as much as €1.2 billion. This proposal follows an earlier request from the Ukrainian authorities and direct discussions between Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (pictured) and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. MFA funds will likely be made out there to Ukraine within the type of long-term loans on extremely beneficial phrases. They will contribute to enhancing Ukraine’s macroeconomic stability and total resilience within the context created by the sharp enhance in geopolitical uncertainty and its affect on the financial state of affairs. A swift adoption of this proposal by the Council and the European Parliament will enable the Commission to instantly disburse a primary tranche of €600 million to Ukraine. The second tranche will likely be disbursed following a constructive evaluation of progress made by the Ukrainian authorities with the implementation of a restricted variety of agreed short-term coverage measures. In parallel to right this moment’s proposal, the Commission has additionally determined to considerably enhance the bilateral help it gives Ukraine in grants in 2022. This assist will assist to strengthen Ukraine’s state-building and resilience efforts, thus complementing the MFA in serving to underpin the nation’s total stability. A press launch is on the market here.

Share this text: