Commission to launch proposal for revision of tobacco excise directive by Oct. ’22

The European Commission introduced that the proposal for the revised tobacco excise directive will likely be made public in the beginning of 2022’s fourth quarter throughout a digital session session that was held on May 18, with the participation of Commission officers and different events comparable to retailers, associations, representatives of scientific and medical associations in addition to representatives of the tobacco business.

The Commission highlighted that tobacco taxation is outdated asit has not been revised since 2010, and doesn’t seize the developments within the tobacco market or the inflation charges of the final decade.

According to sources the revised directive will deal with three major points: tax will increase on all conventional tobacco merchandise, the harmonization of recent tobacco merchandise comparable to e-cigarettes, heated tobacco merchandise and nicotine pouches and tackling the illicit commerce and manufacturing of tobacco merchandise.

The Commission referred to the outcomes of the intensive public session, together with items of 7300 enter from all 27 EU members in addition to different third nations, the place governments, organizations and residents highlighted the necessity to harmonize new merchandise, however not tax them on the similar degree as conventional cigarettes. In its referral, the Commission talked about that each one the aforementioned components had been taken into consideration.

Also value mentioning is that the outcomes of the session confirmed a considerable diploma of consensus amongst all classes of stakeholders on the necessity to embody new tobacco merchandise which have just lately appeared available on the market as a part of the EU’s harmonized excise framework, develop customary definitions and take away obstacles to the only market.

The prevailing view amongst all classes of stakeholders was that an EU tax minimal for heated tobacco merchandise needs to be set at a degree decrease than fine-cut tobacco and that e-cigarettes needs to be taxed on the decrease proposed ranges (€0.10 per ml) or in response to shoppers themselves at a zero minimal charge.

Reportedly, the members of the May 18 stakeholder occasion commented on the raised points raised a lot in the identical means as was accomplished throughout a public session in 2020. Specifically, NGOs had been supportive of the necessity to tax all merchandise in the same means, however business and academia representatives disagreed and as a substitute supported strikes to tax them primarily based on their danger profile.

Though the Commission didn’t consult with any particulars throughout this assembly they did point out that this directive is a public well being and inner market concern. It is subsequently protected to imagine that the proposal will embody a big “upward convergence” of all tobacco merchandise as described within the EU’s Beating Cancer Plan, which can be the principle driver for the directive.

It stays to be seen how every of the European Union’s members will react to the proposal throughout the present financial and financial atmosphere and likewise whether or not it’ll bear in mind the outcomes of the session with European residents.

The full official report on the outcomes of the open public session may be learn here