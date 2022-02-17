Commission unveils significant actions to contribute to European defence, boost innovation and address strategic dependencies

The Commission has put ahead a number of Commission-led initiatives in areas crucial for defence and safety throughout the European Union. These comprise a Contribution to European defence, overlaying the complete vary of challenges, from the traditional defence business and gear on land, sea and air, to cyber, hybrid and house threats, army mobility and the relevance of local weather change; and a roadmap on critical technologies for security and defence. These new initiatives are concrete steps in direction of a extra built-in and aggressive European defence market, notably by enhancing cooperation throughout the EU, thereby constructing scale, mastering prices and enhancing operational effectiveness. With its announcement at present, the Commission offers enter within the run-up to the EU Strategic Compass on Security and Defence.

By utilizing all accessible means inan ever-evolving geopolitical and technological context, the Commission goals at strengthening the Union’s capacity to counter fast-changing multi-layered threats.

The Commission has, particularly, recognized the next fundamental new areas to additional strengthen the competitiveness of the European defence market:

Explore learn how to additional stimulate Member States investments in key strategic capabilities and important enablers which are developed and/or procured in European Union cooperative frameworks;

which are developed and/or procured in European Union cooperative frameworks; additional incentivise the joint procurement of defence capabilities developed in a collaborative means throughout the EU , and;

, and; name upon member states to proceed transferring in direction of streamlined and extra convergent arms exports management practices, particularly for defence capabilities developed in an EU co-operative framework.

Investments in defence analysis and capabilities and joint procurement

Advertisement

By the tip of 2022, the European Defence Fund (EDF) can have invested €1.9 billion in defence analysis and functionality growth initiatives. This will kick-start key large-scale collaborative functionality growth initiatives whereas stimulating defence innovation. The Commission will even develop additional incentives to stimulate member states’ investments in defence strategic capabilities, notably the place they’re developed and/or procured inside EU cooperative frameworks. In specific, the Commission will discover plenty of devices to incentivise the joint procurement of defence capabilities developed in a collaborative means throughout the EU, together with by proposing a Value Added Tax (VAT) waiver, organising new financing options, and reviewing the EDF bonus mechanisms to favour commitments to joint procurement of kit, upkeep and operations along with joint growth of the related defence applied sciences. The Commission will embody a chapter with observations on developments, limitations and alternatives relative to multinational defence capabilities initiatives within the Annual Single Market Report, often printed along side the European Semester Autumn Package.

More usually, the Commission will make sure that different horizontal insurance policies, corresponding to initiatives on sustainable finance, stay according to the EU’s efforts to facilitate the European defence business’s ample entry to finance and funding.

Streamlined and extra convergent export management practices

Advertisement

While Member States are in command of issuing export licences for army gear, the Commission invitations them to deliver ahead ongoing work to streamline and step by step converge additional their arms export management practices, particularly for these defence capabilities which are collectively developed, particularly in an EU framework. The Commission invitations member states to hunt an strategy in accordance with which, in precept, they’d respectively not restrain one another from exporting to a 3rd nation any army gear and know-how developed in cooperation. This work ought to make sure that EDF-funded merchandise will revenue from satisfactory and aggressive entry to worldwide markets with out prejudice to Member States’ sovereign selections.

Synergies between civilian and defence analysis and innovation and decreasing strategic dependencies

The Roadmap on crucial applied sciences for safety and defence outlines a path to reinforce the competitiveness and resilience of the EU safety and defence sectors by:

Inviting member states to contribute actively to the Observatory of crucial applied sciences at the moment being established;

encouraging dual-use analysis and innovation at EU degree;

inviting member states to develop an EU-wide coordinated strategy to crucial applied sciences within the context of the Strategic Compass;

supporting safety and defence innovation and entrepreneurship by plenty of new instruments (e.g. incubator, funding mixing facility, and many others.);

creating, along with the European Defence Agency, an EU Defence Innovation Scheme to deliver their respective efforts beneath one umbrella, and;

assessing safety and defence issues extra systematically, as acceptable, when implementing and reviewing present or designing new EU industrial and commerce devices, with a purpose to cut back strategic dependencies.

Reducing the recognized dependencies in crucial applied sciences and worth chains is one other necessary side of the Roadmap. In this attitude, the Commission proposes to embed defence issues in main EU industrial and know-how initiatives (e.g. Alliances, requirements), shield EU safety and defence pursuits when procuring crucial infrastructure (particularly within the digital area) and reinforce the Foreign Direct funding screening by encouraging all remaining Member States to arrange a nationwide screening mechanism.

Strengthening the defence dimension of house at EU degree

The Commission will even discover learn how to additional improve the safety of EU house property, notably by extra Space Surveillance and Tracking (SST) providers and by making full use of the potential of the EU business. It will promote a ‘dual-use by design’ strategy for EU house infrastructures, with a view to providing new resilient providers that deal with governmental wants, together with within the space of defence.

The Commission and the High Representative will even discover the potential of activation of solidarity, mutual help and disaster response mechanisms in case of assaults originating from house or threats to space-based property.

Enhancing European resilience

Finally, the Commission will even totally implement key enabling initiatives for European resilience. In specific, to counter hybrid threats, the Commission, in cooperation with the High Representative and the member states, will assess sectoral resilience baselines to determine gaps and wishes in addition to steps to deal with them. Following the adoption of the Strategic Compass, the Commission will contribute to the longer term EU hybrid toolbox and can contemplate figuring out specialists in related coverage areas.

In addition, to strengthen cybersecurity and cyber-defence, the Commission will suggest the Cyber Resilience Act and request the European Standardisation Organisations to develop harmonised requirements concerning cybersecurity and privateness; and along with the member states, it would step up preparedness for giant scale cyber-incidents. By the tip of this 12 months the Commission, along with the High Representative, will suggest an replace of the joint Action Plan to reinforce army mobility inside and past Europe. Finally, additionally this 12 months the Commission will take numerous actions to deal with local weather change challenges associated to defence.

Next steps

Through these defence initiatives, the Commission proclaims actions to be launched and carried out within the upcoming years. The Commission stays prepared to think about extra steps ahead within the gentle of progress made and the evolution of the threats and challenges the Union faces sooner or later.

The devoted defence session throughout the casual Summit in France on 10 and 11 March 2022 presents a chance to debate these initiatives on defence.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated: “Against the backdrop of deepening geopolitical rivalries, the European Union must maintain its technological edge. It can do so by addressing the wide range of threats, from conventional to hybrid, cyber and space, and can build the necessary scale through joint development, joint procurement and a convergent approach to exports. In addition to ensuring the security of EU citizens, the European defence sector can contribute to the economic recovery through positive innovation spill-overs for civilian uses.”

A Europe Fit for the Digital Age Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager stated: “As more civilian technologies make their way to military application, and with the cooperation tools now in place, the EU has what it takes to lead if we act together. We need to bring together our SMEs and innovation potential from across the Union. The new wave of security and defence technologies should be developed under an EU cooperative framework from the outset.”

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton stated: “In the face of the new geopolitics, we need a stronger Europe in defence. Threats to the EU’s security are no longer only of military nature, but are increasingly becoming hybrid, shifting towards cyber-attacks and disinformation campaigns endangering the heart of our democracies. We need to focus on reducing strategic dependencies, supporting innovation of the defence ecosystem, encouraging joint procurement of defence capabilities. We must protect the new contested areas, such as space. And for this, we rely on the industrial defence and aerospace sectors, a high-tech ecosystem that is an essential driver for Europe’s strategic autonomy and technological sovereignty.”

Background

The EU Strategic Compass for Security and Defence is a Council doc, steered by the High Representative Josep Borrell, that goals at offering member states’ widespread ambition to reply to the threats and challenges the EU is going through by concrete targets and deliverables for the subsequent 5-10 years. The Council ought to undertake it in March 2022.

The roadmap on crucial applied sciences for safety and defence corresponds to a request from the European Council of 25-26 February 2021 to stipulate a path to boosting analysis, know-how growth and innovation and decreasing the EU’s strategic dependencies in crucial applied sciences and worth chains for safety and defence.

The replace of the 2020 New Industrial Strategy: Building a stronger Single Market for Europe’s recovery in May 2021 confirmed that technological management stays an important driver of the EU’s competitiveness and innovation, particularly for crucial applied sciences. The Commission motion plan on synergies between civil, defence and space industries of February 2021 recognised the rising significance of disruptive and enabling applied sciences originating within the civil area for Europe’s future safety and defence and the necessity to promote cross-fertilisation and synergies between civilian and defence applied sciences.

More data

Commission contribution to European Defence in the context of the Strategic Compass

Communication: Roadmap on critical technologies for security and defence

Webpage

Factsheet

Share this text: