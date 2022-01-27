Commission Urges Michigan Supreme Court To Reject Redistricting Challenge

DETROIT (AP) — An lawyer for Michigan’s redistricting fee defended new maps for seats in Congress and the Legislature on Wednesday and urged the state Supreme Court to dismiss a challenge filed by Black lawmakers.

The lawsuit seeks to have some boundaries redrawn as a result of the maps cut back the variety of seats the place Black residents account for a majority of the voting-age inhabitants.

But Katherine McKnight, an election legislation specialist, mentioned the proposed repair turns into a “danger” by concentrating the voting energy of minorities in fewer districts.

“There are a number of districts where the minority community is afforded an opportunity to elect its candidate of choice, even though the minority voting-age population is lower than the majority. … The minority community has greater influence in more districts in the enacted plan,” McKnight mentioned.

Detroit, the place Black individuals are about 80% of the inhabitants, had 5 state Senate districts below the earlier map. It might be a part of eight districts below the brand new map with the seats additionally together with areas of Oakland and Macomb counties.

An lawyer for the challengers, Nabih Ayad, mentioned he doesn’t want to point out a discriminatory intent, solely a discriminatory consequence.

“It’s almost going to be impossible for these African American candidates to win,” he argued.

But McKnight mentioned the plaintiffs can’t meet key situations, below a 1986 U.S. Supreme Court voting rights determination, to take their case any additional.

The lawsuit disputes the work of a 13-member fee that was created by voters to take mapmaking out of the fingers of politicians. More than 130 hearings have been open to the general public earlier than new boundaries have been authorized in December.

The maps have veteran politicians and newcomers scrambling to have a look at the brand new strains and think about a run for workplace.

They are created each decade after the federal census accounts for inhabitants good points or losses. Only one present justice, Brian Zahra, was on the Supreme Court over the past redistricting course of, however a map struggle didn’t attain the court docket.

Much of the questioning centered on whether or not to provide the challengers time — and maybe cash — to develop a deeper evaluation of the maps and their influence.

“We are in uncharted territory as far as our authority. … We’re figuring this out, too. We want to make sure we’re doing this correctly,” Justice Megan Cavanagh mentioned.