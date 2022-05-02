Commission v. Apple: This step was overdue!

The European Commission has opened an antitrust investigation towards

Apple. It now desires to look at whether or not Apple violates EU competitors guidelines

with its guidelines for cost programs for the App Store.

*Rasmus Andresen*, shadow rapporteur for the Digital Markets Act within the

Industry Committee, member of the Econ-Committee and spokesperson for the

German Green delegation within the European Parliament feedback as follows:

“I welcome the beginning of the investigation towards Apple. The indications

that Apple was exploiting its market energy to drawback competing

firms had been mounting for a while. I’m happy that the Commission

now appears to have collected sufficient materials to take the primary steps in the direction of

proceedings.

But these proceedings additionally present how urgently we want the Digital Markets

Act. Instead of prolonged investigations, we want the brand new guidelines to be

carried out rapidly. In the longer term, the DMA will make it unlawful to maintain

app builders out of shops if they do not settle for sure cost programs.”

