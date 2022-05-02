Commission v. Apple: This step was overdue!
The European Commission has opened an antitrust investigation towards
Apple. It now desires to look at whether or not Apple violates EU competitors guidelines
with its guidelines for cost programs for the App Store.
*Rasmus Andresen*, shadow rapporteur for the Digital Markets Act within the
Industry Committee, member of the Econ-Committee and spokesperson for the
German Green delegation within the European Parliament feedback as follows:
“I welcome the beginning of the investigation towards Apple. The indications
that Apple was exploiting its market energy to drawback competing
firms had been mounting for a while. I’m happy that the Commission
now appears to have collected sufficient materials to take the primary steps in the direction of
proceedings.
But these proceedings additionally present how urgently we want the Digital Markets
Act. Instead of prolonged investigations, we want the brand new guidelines to be
carried out rapidly. In the longer term, the DMA will make it unlawful to maintain
app builders out of shops if they do not settle for sure cost programs.”
Share this text:
EU Reporter publishes articles from quite a lot of exterior sources which categorical a variety of viewpoints. The positions taken in these articles usually are not essentially these of EU Reporter.