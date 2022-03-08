Commission wants EU governments to get tougher on violence against women

The European Commission will current a proposal pushing EU international locations to implement harder guidelines to fight violence in opposition to ladies — the primary proposal of its form for the EU government, to be unveiled Tuesday on International Women’s Day.

A draft proposal, seen by POLITICO, would have all member international locations classify any nonconsensual intercourse as rape below legal legislation, and in addition criminalize feminine genital mutilation, cyberstalking and harassment in addition to the nonconsensual sharing of intimate photos, often called revenge porn.

“Given the way in which violence against women and domestic violence have evolved in the past decades, these types of crimes are unlikely to significantly decrease without additional EU action,” the draft states.

The proposal comes after the EU has struggled for years to get all members totally on board with the 2011 Istanbul Convention — a 25-page worldwide treaty meant to cut back violence in opposition to ladies throughout Europe. While 45 international locations have signed on to the legally binding textual content, a handful of EU international locations together with Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia and Slovakia have refused to translate its provisions into law, citing a semantic dispute over how precisely to outline “gender.” Poland’s right-wing authorities has additionally mentioned it was planning on leaving the conference.

This resistance has stopped the EU as a complete from making use of international minimal requirements on rape, feminine genital mutilation and compelled marriage, and from transferring ahead with extra bold laws for a area that recurrently touts the conference’s values.

“We must respond firmly to the increase in violence witnessed over the past years,” mentioned Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli in an announcement. “This proposal is a good step towards all-encompassing legislation on violence against women across the EU.”

Five years after the #MeToo motion helped elevate consciousness concerning the widespread prevalence of sexual violence in opposition to ladies, the Commission invoice states that “many Member States nonetheless require using pressure, threats or coercion” for an act to be thought of and punished as rape below legal legislation.

Minimum EU-wide guidelines will guarantee fairer and extra environment friendly mechanisms for victims to report crimes and obtain assist. The Commission additionally needs extra coaching for legislation enforcement and judicial authorities.

“Without prejudice to the rights of defence, questions, enquiries and evidence concerning past sexual conduct of the victim should not be permitted in criminal investigations and court proceedings,” the draft states.

Growing on-line violence

The laws may even intention to sort out extra fashionable and rising issues like the web surveillance of ladies by abusive companions and intimidation on social media, with many victims saying they really feel helpless to stop or report such incidents.

“Online violence and cyberbullying is on the rise, targeting in particular women in public life, such as journalists and politicians. This is not acceptable in modern Europe. And this is why we are acting,” mentioned European Commission Vice President for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová in an announcement.

The Commission needs to criminalize cyberstalking, which is outlined as persistent intimidation and threats or steady surveillance to trace somebody’s actions, together with by way of spying on social media and messaging platforms, hacking their gadgets or putting in geolocalization apps.

Organized group assaults in opposition to a person on social media can be off-limits, too.

“​​Such broad attacks, including coordinated online mob attacks, may morph into offline assault or cause significant psychological injury and in extreme cases lead to suicide of the victim,” the textual content states.

The nonconsensual sharing of photos, movies and audio clips, in addition to so-called deepfake imagery — when somebody’s likeness has been edited or manipulated to seem genuine — of somebody participating in an intimate act may additionally result in legal costs below the plan.

National authorities can be empowered to order social media, porn web sites, cloud providers or different platforms to take down such materials. The EU’s proposed content material moderation invoice, often called the Digital Services Act, would equally enable nationwide authorities to take such actions.

The textual content says that whereas such offenses “disproportionately affect women,” the brand new measures will have the ability to shield all victims.

Member international locations and the Parliament will nonetheless have to barter on and approve of the Commission’s proposed laws earlier than any measures have to be transposed into home legislation.

