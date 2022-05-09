Commission weighs joint borrowing for Ukraine

The European Commission is planning to situation new EU debt to cowl Ukraine’s short-term financing wants over the following three months, estimated at €15 billion, three diplomats with information of the dialogue instructed POLITICO.

The plan could be unveiled as early as May 18, they mentioned.

According to the Ukrainian authorities and the International Monetary Fund, Ukraine wants €5 billion per 30 days to maintain the financial system afloat — from paying wages and pensions to caring for displaced populations and different war-related prices.

The United States has pledged to offer a 3rd of that sum, which would depart €10 billion uncovered.

The Commission briefed EU ambassadors Friday on a plan to bridge that hole, which might entail the Commission issuing debt on the again of ensures supplied by EU nations. That’s much like the so-called SURE program used through the pandemic to lift funds for the short-term unemployed, the diplomats mentioned.

At the time, the Commission requested €25 billion in ensures to lift €100 billion.

While Ukraine’s monetary hole is far smaller, the Commission hasn’t supplied particulars of how a lot would it not want and the way would that be divvied up between nations, the diplomats mentioned.

Just a few nations, together with Germany, Austria and Greece, requested the Commission to offer different financing choices forward of presenting its plan on May 18. If different non-EU nations — like Japan, the U.Okay., Norway and others — chip in, that would depart the EU with just a few billion to cowl. And that might occur by bilateral donations, their pondering goes.

“Whenever there’s a problem with money, [the Commission] says SURE!” quipped a diplomat.

The French Presidency desires to deliver up the matter for heads of state and authorities to debate on the finish of May.