Commissioner Kyriakides visits Malta to promote the EU Vaccines Strategy and the European Health Union

Today (27 January), Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides (pictured) will likely be in Valletta, Malta, the place she is going to meet Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne. Discussions will give attention to the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the EU Vaccines Strategy and the roll-out of the nationwide vaccination marketing campaign in Malta, in addition to the best way ahead on the proposals underneath the European Health Union and Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan. The assembly will likely be adopted by a go to by the Commissioner to the University Gateway vaccination centre and to Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

Ahead of the go to, Commissioner Kyriakides mentioned: “The profitable EU Vaccines Strategy is European collaboration and solidarity in motion, with Malta reaching a really spectacular full vaccination price of 93% in adults, with 71% additionally having acquired a booster dose. Nevertheless, regardless of this nice achievement, the fast unfold of the Omicron throughout Europe and the world exhibits that continued vaccination and booster efforts are extra necessary than ever to guard folks from probably the most critical results of the virus.

“It can also be important that we proceed addressing the influence of COVID-19 on different main well being challenges equivalent to most cancers, the place our imaginative and prescient for decisive and bold motion is about out in Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan. These kind a part of our dedication to constructing a powerful European Heath Union that protects the well being of our residents.”

The go to is a part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts and Commissioner Kyriakides’ dedication to help the roll-out of member states’ nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and handle the influence of COVID-19 on different illnesses.

