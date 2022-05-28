‘Common sense, sorry what’: Hardwick questions call to not award 50m penalty
Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has questioned the logic behind Friday evening’s controversial determination to not pay a 50-metre penalty in opposition to Sydney’s Chad Warner for delaying the sport, after he kicked the ball into the grandstand following a free kick awarded on the siren to Richmond’s Dion Prestia.
The Tigers were trailing by a goal when the decision was made by non-officiating umpire Matt Stevic to present Prestia a free kick on the wing because the siren went.
Warner kicked the ball in celebration and the officiating umpire John Howarth stated he wouldn’t pay the 50m penalty because of a commonsense interpretation that the Sydney participant didn’t know the free kick had been paid.
“He couldn’t have heard, common sense, OK?” Howarth instructed a Richmond participant.
Hardwick stated post-game he wouldn’t touch upon the choice that’s sure to trigger debate this week, however he posted a playful touch upon social media on Saturday morning. “Common sense. Sorry, what? [laughing emoji],” he wrote.
Under rule 19.1, “after a mark or free kick has been awarded to a player, a fifty-metre penalty will be awarded against the opposing team which delays or impedes the play, or behaves in an unsportsmanlike manner”.
The AFL backed the umpire’s determination to not award a 50m penalty in opposition to Warner, releasing a press release on Saturday morning.
“The AFL confirms the decision late in last night’s match to not pay a 50-metre penalty was correct,” the league’s assertion stated.