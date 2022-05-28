‘Common sense, sorry what’: Hardwick questions call to not award 50m penalty

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has questioned the logic behind Friday evening’s controversial determination to not pay a 50-metre penalty in opposition to Sydney’s Chad Warner for delaying the sport, after he kicked the ball into the grandstand following a free kick awarded on the siren to Richmond’s Dion Prestia.

The Tigers were trailing by a goal when the decision was made by non-officiating umpire Matt Stevic to present Prestia a free kick on the wing because the siren went.

Richmond gamers enchantment for a 50-metre penalty, which was not awarded. Credit:Getty Images

Warner kicked the ball in celebration and the officiating umpire John Howarth stated he wouldn’t pay the 50m penalty because of a commonsense interpretation that the Sydney participant didn’t know the free kick had been paid.

“He couldn’t have heard, common sense, OK?” Howarth instructed a Richmond participant.