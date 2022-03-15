Commonwealth Day 2022 Address by GG Sir Tapley Seaton

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 14, 2022 (ZIZ) — As St. Kitts and Nevis be a part of the worldwide Commonwealth household in celebrating Commonwealth Day 2022, His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMGCVO QC JP LLD delivered an tackle on behalf of the nation to mark the event.

The Commonwealth contains nations that have been as soon as dominated by Britain.

In a speech on March 14th, Commonwealth Day, Sir Tapley Seaton congratulated Queen Elizabeth the Second on her reign.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/clip-1-GG-COMMONWEALTH-ADDRESS-2022.mp4

He spoke of alternatives to dialogue with different international locations afforded by membership.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/clip-2-GG-COMMONWEALTH-ADDRESS-2022.mp4

St. Kitts and Nevis joined the Commonwealth upon attaining independence in 1983.