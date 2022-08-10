Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s haul of fame in Birmingham | Commonwealth Games 2022 News – Times of India

CWG medal rush is one other step in the suitable course after the excessive of Tokyo Olympics

BIRMINGHAM: After the Tokyo Olympics, the place India received an unprecedented seven medals, expectations from the nation’s 2022 Commonwealth Games contingent have been naturally excessive.Traditionally, India wins truckloads of medals on the CWG. Before Birmingham 2022, anticipation of medals was there, however not a deluge.

The absence of taking pictures, a sport the place India dominates on the CWG stage, meant the overall notion was that the ultimate medal tally will drop drastically.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra being dominated out as a consequence of a groin harm, simply two days earlier than the Opening Ceremony, was a large dampener. In India, the thrill for the Games had diminished considerably.

In 2018, India’s tally of 66 medals had 16 from taking pictures, together with seven gold. So many thought it’s going to be tough for India to cross the 50-medal mark at Birmingham 2022.

The Indian contingent to Birmingham had different ideas although. The shooters, the wrestlers, the paddlers, the boxers, the lifters, the shuttlers, the judokas, the monitor and discipline athletes, and to not neglect the Lawn Bowls women and men’s crew, who raised their sport and introduced glory to the nation, as India completed 2022 CWG with a haul of 61 medals together with 22 gold.

The juggernaut began rolling when lifter Sanket Sargar , who comes from Sangli, Maharashtra, clinched silver within the males’s 55kg class. Sargar, the truth is, suffered a grave elbow harm throughout his lifts and was seen on the rostrum along with his proper arm in a sling.

India’s first out of its closing tally of twenty-two gold medals coincided with this correspondent touchdown in Birmingham. Mirabai Chanu, the chief of the Indian lifting pack, lifted a complete weight of 201kg as if she was lifting buying baggage.

Inspired by Mirabai and being supported by his “inspiration” from the stands, Jeremy Lalrinnunga bought one other lifting gold the following day itself. Late within the night, Achinta Sheuli made positive the golden streak within the weightlifting corridor continued.

On August 1, the motion shifted to Coventry, a metropolis 48 kilometres from Birmingham. Judoka Shushila Likmabam ‘s silver was witnessed within the nick of time after a fast commute on the West Midlands prepare and a shuttle bus thereafter.

Another judoka, Vijay Kumar Yadav bought a bronze instantly after Shushila’s medal ceremony bought over. Having seldom coated judo, the phrases ‘Ippon’, ‘Waza’ have been new however India’s chief judo coach Jiwan Sharma was gracious sufficient to offer a fast masterclass.

August 2 was historic. The day earlier than was a shock for the travelling Indian media contingent. Who knew in regards to the sport Lawn Bowls? Answer: No one. When Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Nayanmoni Saikia reached the ultimate of the ladies’s fours crew occasion on the picturesque Royal Leamington Spa’s Victoria Park, there was a mad scramble amongst journalists to first educate themselves in regards to the guidelines, rules, historical past, earlier performances, after which give the data the form of phrases. The sport, in essence, represents a long-standing residue of the British Empire, however the women from India have been nothing in need of excellent. In the ultimate, they registered a come-from-behind win over their much-fancied South African rivals to offer India the historic gold.

The lifters continued their good present. Vikas Thakur, after successful silver, and Lovepreet Singh, after his bronze, confirmed respect to their “favourite singer” Sidhu Moosewala by giving the ‘thigh-five’ – a signature of the now-assassinated Punjabi singer.

The males’s crew desk tennis gold was long-established by G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai. Both gamers received their respective singles after which mixed for the doubles triumph.

In badminton, the blended crew silver wasn’t the medal the shuttlers had etched of their minds. PV Sindhu was visibly sad when the gold slipped out of India’s palms. Kidambi Srikanth had tears in his eyes, regardless of the silver.

Tejaswin Shankar gave India its first medal in athletics, a bronze in excessive soar. After all of the troubles he needed to endure earlier than the Games as a consequence of quite a few “off-the-field” causes, a bronze was pretty much as good as gold. It was additionally India’s first-ever CWG medal in excessive soar.

Murali Sreeshankar did one higher by clinching a silver within the lengthy soar occasion. He might’ve received gold, however a nice margin of 1cm eluded him the highest spot.

Tulika Maan gave India one other silver in judo. The 23-year-old, whose father was murdered when she was two years previous and was raised by her mom who’s an ASI in Delhi Police now, was inconsolable after dropping her closing bout.

Medals rained on August 5, 6, 7 and eight. All 12 wrestlers, who flew to Birmingham, received medals on the Games. Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Naveen Sihag and Sakshi Malik received gold, whereas Anshu Malik clinched silver. The 5 bronze winners have been Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag , Deepak Nehra, Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal.

From the monitor and discipline on the Alexander Stadium, Avinash Sable ensured there wasn’t one other Kenya 1-2-3 in 3000m steeplechase on the CWG. In a heroic efficiency, Sable managed to push the eventual gold medallist to the put up earlier than successful the silver.

Priyanka Goswami additionally completed second for a silver in ladies’s 10000m race stroll.

But the cake absolutely went to triple jumpers Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker. The two Malayalis did the 1-2, gold-silver within the occasion in an unprecedented achievement for Indian athletics.

It was a stroll within the ring for the three gold medallist boxers. Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen hardly broke a sweat throughout their march in the direction of the gold. Sagar Ahlawat could not add a fourth boxing gold and settled for silver. Mohammad Hussamuddin, Jaismine Lamboria and Rohit Tokas returned with a bronze every.

TT legend Sharath Kamal ‘s shares grew additional as he received three gold and one silver in the course of the Games. This included the boys’s singles title after 16 years on the ultimate day.

On August 8, the final day of the Games, the shuttlers had a discipline day. PV Sindhu bought issues rolling with a gold within the ladies’s singles closing. Despite enjoying with a strapping on her left ankle, Sindhu registered a commanding straight-game win in simply 48 minutes. Lakshya Sen then gave the nation one other gold with a digging-deep-in-the-reserves win over his Malaysian opponent. Finally, the boys’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bagged India’s third badminton gold of the Games.

The silver medals from the ladies’s cricket crew and males’s hockey crew – each dropping to Australia within the closing – have been additionally excessive factors of the Games for India.

So as we bid adieu to the 2022 CWG and anticipate the following one 4 years later in Victoria, Australia, it is a wrap from Birmingham.