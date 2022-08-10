Communities take to the streets after Cape Town teen killed in gang crossfire | News24

About 50 college youngsters, members of neighbourhood watch and fogeys marched from Aqeelah Schroeders college in Delft to her residence.

A teenage woman has been killed after she was caught in gang crossfire in Cape Town.

The woman had been strolling residence from a neighborhood store when she was shot.

Community members in Delft have marched in protest towards the gang violence within the space.

A Cape Town neighborhood has taken to the streets in protest after a teenage woman was caught in gang crossfire on Women’s Day.

Aqeelah Schroeder, 15, later died in hospital.

The teen was strolling to a store in Delft, when she was caught in crossfire between rival gangs, stated police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk.

“On arrival at the scene, [officers] found the victim lying on the ground on her stomach with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder,” stated Van Wyk.

“The suspects fled the scene on foot,” he added.

Aqeelah was taken to a close-by hospital for medical consideration, however succumbed to her accidents.

A case of homicide is being investigated and no arrests have been made, stated Van Wyk.

Members of the native neighbourhood watch and pupils from the world took to the streets on Wednesday, marching from the younger woman’s college to her residence.

Aqeelah’s devastated sister, Tiffiney Carolisen, 24, who was on the forefront of the march, urged the police to catch her sister’s killers.

Her emotional mom, Vanessa Carolisen, 66, was nonetheless reeling in shock, saying the household was struggling to come back to phrases with what had occurred.

Ward councillor Michelle Adonis stated the neighborhood was “distraught, frustrated and angry” after yet one more taking pictures.

“She just went to the shop and on her way home was caught in crossfire. We’ve lost one of our youths,” stated Adonis.

She added:

Our communities are being stored hostage. They are too afraid for his or her children to be outside. Community members worry for the lives of the kids. Too many individuals fall sufferer [to gang violence].

Adonis stated the neighborhood used the march to petition their native police for elevated seen policing, investigation work that resulted in convictions, and safety for these coming ahead with info on gang exercise.

Tuesday’s taking pictures mirrors one from simply over a yr in the past, the place a 13-year-old woman was shot throughout gang violence in Delft. She died in hospital later.

Three different folks, together with the woman’s father, had been killed within the taking pictures spree on the nook of Umvoti and Sabi streets. The woman and her father had been at a neighborhood spaza store when rival gangs began taking pictures at one another.