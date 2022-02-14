Community COVID-19 cases jump by 62 overnight as South West records one new case

There are presently 509 lively circumstances in WA however nobody is in hospital. There had been additionally 13 quarantining travellers who returned optimistic outcomes in a single day. WA is constant to hit new data for day by day neighborhood circumstances ever for the reason that Omicron pressure of the virus began spreading within the state on January 2. On February 6 WA reached 31 neighborhood circumstances earlier than it went as much as 48 on February 11 after which 62 as of Monday. The rise comes after WA’s Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson stated final week circumstances would begin to go up inside days.

The larger the numbers climb the nearer WA will get to bringing again extra public well being social measures to limit the unfold. The authorities has not revealed what the brand new restrictions can be however WA Premier Mark McGowan has said up to now they'd are available in sooner than states like South Australia which elevated the variety of restrictions within the state when day by day caseloads had been of their tons of. Mr McGowan was requested in regards to the potential for additional restrictions on Sunday however gave little of the federal government's considering away.