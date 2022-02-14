Community COVID-19 cases jump by 62 overnight as South West records one new case

There are at the moment 509 lively circumstances in WA however nobody is in hospital. There had been additionally 13 quarantining travellers who returned optimistic outcomes in a single day. WA is continuous to hit new data for each day group circumstances ever because the Omicron pressure of the virus began spreading within the state on January 2. On February 6 WA reached 31 group circumstances earlier than it went as much as 48 on February 11 after which 62 as of Monday. The rise comes after WA’s Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson mentioned final week circumstances would begin to go up inside days.

The greater the numbers climb the nearer WA will get to bringing again extra public well being social measures to limit the unfold. The authorities has not revealed what the brand new restrictions might be however WA Premier Mark McGowan has said up to now they'd are available sooner than states like South Australia which elevated the variety of restrictions within the state when each day caseloads had been of their a whole lot. Mr McGowan was requested concerning the potential for additional restrictions on Sunday however gave little of the federal government's considering away.