Community Group Repurposes School And Office Supplies So They Don’t End Up In Landfills

DEVENS (CBS) – At The Great Exchange in Devens you will get faculty and workplace provides at a deep low cost. The purpose – they’re being repurposed so that they don’t find yourself in a landfill.

Dona Neely, the manager director, is all about preserving the atmosphere.

“I can sometime push people a little too far with my obsessiveness about protecting the environment,” she instructed WBZ-TV.

Neely runs this system to repurpose provides. Instead of being thrown away, this stuff are put to good use locally.

“We have an incredible, diverse array of all kinds of supplies and we have a second facility that’s also filled with all kinds of furniture and fixtures and shelving units and janitorial equipment,” Neely mentioned.

“I love talking to people about, especially with the creative materials, what they plan on doing with them, whether it’s a day care, or STEM teacher, kindergarten teacher. They are always so creative,” program administrator Amanda Lansing instructed WBZ.

And the provides are lots and, at most, they value half off.

“For me, as a small business owner, to be able to come in here and buy labels or staplers or supplies or craft items. It’s great,” mentioned e-book store proprietor Debra Rivera.

“It’s so rewarding, every day just to see all the materials that we have prevented from going to the landfill. All of the teachers that we’ve been able to provide value for, they are always so grateful,” Neely mentioned.