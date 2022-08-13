Community shattered as second teen shot in gang crossfire in Cape Town | News24

A 13-yeaar-old lady has been caught in gang crossfire in crime-ridden Delft.

Another teenage lady has been caught in gang crossfire in crime-ridden Delft.

The teen is in a secure situation in hospital.

A community chief has referred to as for extra police visibility and higher sources in Delft.

Delft residents in Cape Town are shattered after yet one more teenage lady was caught in gang crossfire on Friday night.

The 13-year-old lady is in a secure situation in Tygerberg Hospital after she was wounded whereas she was on her method to a store.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi mentioned Delft police went to the scene on Friday at round 13:20.

“Upon arrival at the scene on the corners of Roosendaal Avenue and Delft Main Road, near to a shopping complex, they found the injured victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to her body. The 13-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment,” he mentioned.

The assault comes scorching on the heels of a gang taking pictures within the space that claimed the lifetime of 15-year-old Aqeelah Schroeder whereas she was strolling house from an area store on Women’s Day.

Schroeder was discovered mendacity on her abdomen and he or she had a gunshot wound to her proper shoulder. She died in hospital.

Outraged Delft residents are demanding that the police enhance sources within the space to fight crime.

Delft neighborhood chief Farida Ryklief mentioned:

The safety of girls and youngsters needs to be prioritised by all spheres of presidency. Services to households that suffer the aftermath of violent crimes needs to be extra accessible and we would like competent people to man such providers.

Ryklief added that the neighborhood was relieved that the teenager who was wounded within the newest taking pictures was in a secure situation.

“Thank God for all the prayers. Our community is truly broken,” she added.

Ryklief referred to as for extra police visibility in excessive crime areas resembling Delft.

According to police, the perpetrators are nonetheless at giant and the motive for the assault remains to be unknown.

Delft police are investigating an tried homicide case.

There have been no arrests in each instances.