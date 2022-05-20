Como Park H.S. Student About To Take Flight As J-ROTC Cadet

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul junior is considered one of 25 excessive schoolers within the nation to spend his summer season in an elite Naval academy. He’s considered one of Como Park High School’s 120 Marine Corps J-ROTC cadets, and a wiz child who’s about to take flight.

To name Alex Le a star pupil actually doesn’t do him justice. His resume will make your head spin — a full load of AP courses, sports activities, J-ROTC, and on it goes.

And he’s high of his class at Como Park High. He simply acquired a 34 on his ACTs and his weighted GPA is 4.86, however this system this summer season is all about his ardour for planes.

“It started off as folding like hundreds of little paper airplanes and throwing them, and then adjusting the wing tip and then throwing them again,” stated Le.

Where do you assume that got here from? We requested.

“Probably watching a lot of NASA documentaries at a young age,” stated Le.

But this summer season he’ll discover ways to fly the true deal, on the U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy at Delaware State University, a full trip value $25,000 to extend variety in Naval aviation.

The coaching consists of a minimum of 17 hours of solo flights.

Le can even stroll away from this system this summer season along with his FAA personal pilot’s license.

In true Alex trend, he’s over making ready.

“I’ve been doing nothing but reading the flight manuals,” stated Le.

After the U.S. Air Force Academy, he desires to be an Aerospace engineer for NASA or Boeing. But first, he has to graduate highschool.