Company makes perfume inspired by ‘irresistible scent’ of French fries

Does the scent of French fries usually go away your mouth watering and all you wish to do is to gobble them? Well, now there may be one other method of celebrating your love for the tasty – and extensively beloved – dish. It is within the type of a “limited-edition fragrance” that’s now listed as “out of stock” on the corporate’s web site.

The fragrance is created and marketed by The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC). “Formulated from essential oils and distilled Idaho Potatoes, this fragrance embodies the irresistible essence of potatoes from Idaho,” reads the outline of the product on their official web site.

They additionally posted photos of the product on their official Instagram web page. “Introducing Frites by Idaho, a tantalizing fragrance inspired by the irresistible scent of French fries. Uniquely crafted from a blend of essential oils and distilled Idaho Potatoes, this fragrance will invite memories of fry-tastic days gone by. Get yours today, while supplies last!” they wrote.

Here’s one other publish they shared:

The posts additionally obtained a number of feedback from folks. “We need to smell like fries,” wrote an Instagram person whereas tagging one other particular person. “I need this,” posted one other. “I am intrigued,” expressed a 3rd. “Would love to smell this,” commented a fourth.

“Whether you’re at a drive through restaurant or dining in, it’s near impossible to not grab a fry and take a bite before you dive into your meal. The smell is too good to resist,’ explained IPC President and CEO Jamey Higham in a assertion. “This perfume is a great gift for anyone who can’t refuse a French fry,” they added.

What are your ideas on the fragrance? Would you prefer to strive it?