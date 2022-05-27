Complaints over disputes mark start of Ekurhuleni ANC conference | News24

A bunch of ANC members in Ekurhuleni complained about allegations of department exclusions for his or her elective convention.

The ANC within the area is holding its elective convention this weekend.

Disgruntled members protested exterior the registration venue in Boksburg on Friday forward of the beginning of the convention.

Hours forward of the ANC in Ekurhuleni holding its regional convention, disgruntled members complained about irregularities and the exclusion of a number of branches from participation.

After weeks of delays on account of disputes, the area will start its convention on Friday evening.

ANC conferences held in current months have been marred by complaints about membership manipulation and allegations in regards to the exclusion of specific branches.

The Ekurhuleni convention has not been spared the political drama.

The convention will see the present chairperson of the area Mzwandile Masina run for a 3rd time period as chief. He is ready to go up in opposition to Doctor Xhakaza, the area’s treasurer.

READ | ANC furious at ‘anti-democratic DA’ after Mzwandile Masina kicked out of council meeting

For weeks, these supporting Xhakaza complained in regards to the unfair exclusion of 5 to 10 branches from participation.

The convention was set to happen two weeks in the past, however was postponed on account of disputes.

On Friday afternoon, these supporting Xhakaza took their struggle to the delegate registration centre in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

They threw chairs and varied objects on the doorways of the Boksburg Civic Centre, the place qualifying delegates have been being registered.

The group claimed the convention was being stolen by these supporting Masina and with the help of regional secretary Thembinkosi TK Nciza.

Nciza denied the claims. He stated all processes to take care of disputes had been dealt with by the area and the provincial ANC.

But, a delegate advised News24: “The conference is being stolen, and we cannot allow that to happen.”

News24 understands that these supporting Masina consider Xhakaza’s supporters meant to carry the area hostage utilizing false allegations about procedures.

The convention takes place on the Indaba Hotel in Fourways Johannesburg, a number of kilometres from the registration centre in Boksburg.

Delegates not registered won’t be allowed to enter the venue in Fourways.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.