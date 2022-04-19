‘Complete nonsense’: Albo nixes Rudd plan

Anthony Albanese has rubbished ideas he’ll set up Kevin Rudd as Australia’s subsequent ambassador to Washington.

Mr Albanese has reportedly floated the plan to senior colleagues however the Labor chief claimed the report was “nonsense”.

“Complete nonsense,” he instructed Nine Radio.

“Yesterday it was Kevin Rudd wasn’t going to be on the campaign, He’d gone missing in action … Seriously, (the media) needs to get over the obsession.”

Mr Albanese has remained a supporter of the previous prime minister, who he served as deputy to, and the pair have campaigned collectively as lately as February.

Former Labor chief Bill Shorten conceded Australia “could do worse” however was removed from glowing in his response to the plan.

“Mr Rudd is an distinguished representative and spokesperson, we could do worse in Washington than Mr Rudd,” he instructed Today on Tuesday morning.

“I don’t know if what’s written in the paper is true but he has certainly taken a strong interest in global affairs.

“He is certainly qualified for the job.”

Mr Rudd started his profession as a diplomat and has served because the chairman of US suppose tank the International Peace Institute, based mostly in New York.

If he had been to be appointed below a Labor authorities, his quick boss in Canberra could be Penny Wong, assuming she continues within the international affairs portfolio.

Australia’s present ambassador is former Liberal senator Arthur Sinodinos, who was appointed by Scott Morrison to succeed Joe Hockey.

Appointing a brand new US ambassador could possibly be a serious early resolution for whoever wins the following election, if Mr Sinodinos had been to return residence after simply three years within the position.

Asked about the potential for Mr Albanese delivery him off to the US, Mr Shorten laughed it off.

“Would you be interested in the job?” Today host Alison Langdon requested earlier than including, “Maybe Labor wants your (leadership) ambitions far, far away?”

“No,” he laughed

“I’m running in this election … I’m interested in the NDIS”.