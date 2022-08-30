‘Completely out of character’: Police release man’s last whereabouts after body found in bushland

Detectives have launched the final recognized sighting of a person at Town Hall in Sydney’s CBD earlier than his physique was discovered about 80 kilometres away “decomposing” in bushland.

Family members final noticed 28-year-old Hongli Qi on May 11. Local council employees later alerted police to a decomposing physique in Blaxlands Ridge close to Richmond on August 16. The physique was taken for forensic examination and recognized because the lacking man.

CCTV launched by police on Tuesday reveals Qi’s final recognized actions, strolling out of an house complicated on Macquarie Street about 6pm on May 11. The footage reveals Qi strolling down the road carrying a black hoodie, cap and aspect bag.

Detectives have launched the footage in hopes it might help the investigation into Qi’s demise.