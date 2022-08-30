‘Completely out of character’: Police release man’s last whereabouts after body found in bushland
Detectives have launched the final recognized sighting of a person at Town Hall in Sydney’s CBD earlier than his physique was discovered about 80 kilometres away “decomposing” in bushland.
Family members final noticed 28-year-old Hongli Qi on May 11. Local council employees later alerted police to a decomposing physique in Blaxlands Ridge close to Richmond on August 16. The physique was taken for forensic examination and recognized because the lacking man.
CCTV launched by police on Tuesday reveals Qi’s final recognized actions, strolling out of an house complicated on Macquarie Street about 6pm on May 11. The footage reveals Qi strolling down the road carrying a black hoodie, cap and aspect bag.
Detectives have launched the footage in hopes it might help the investigation into Qi’s demise.
NSW Police murder squad commander Danny Doherty stated investigators are carefully inspecting all of Qi’s actions and interactions within the days main as much as his disappearance.
“Detectives want to talk to anyone who may have spoken to or seen Hongli in the days and weeks before he was last seen,” he stated.
“His disappearance was completely out of character. His body was found some 80km from where he was last seen; we have a strong belief that Hongli has been the victim of foul play.
“Anyone who may have information which could assist detectives is urged to contact us, so we can provide some answers and closure for Hongli’s family.”
Police will present an replace on the investigation at 9am on Tuesday.
