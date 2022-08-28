Comrades win ‘means a lot’ says jubilant Tete Dijane after 3 months of prep work | Sport

The 2022 Comrades Marathon produced two maiden winners in Tete Dijana and Alexandra Morozova.

The duo got here into the race on the again of various challenges that they wanted to beat.

They gained their races with a measure of consolation, pulling away from the respective second-placed finishers by a ways.

Maiden Comrades Marathon winner Tete Dijana battled to cover his pleasure when profitable the ninety fifth version of the ultra-marathon from solely his second begin within the race.

Dijana, who hails from the North-West province, crossed the ending line in a time of 05:30:38, simply over three minutes forward of the second-placed Edward Mothibi, who additionally was the defending champion.

The 34-year-old Dijana, who give up his job as a safety guard to give attention to operating, stated profitable the race meant quite a bit to him, whereas additionally thanking his coach Dave Adams for making certain he was in prime nick for the race.

LIVE | SA’s Dijana, Russia’s Morozova crowned 2022 Comrades Marathon champions

“I don’t have any words. It took me three months to prepare for this marathon and I would like to thank coach Dave for his help,” Dijana stated.

“It means a lot to me because I have been through a lot because before the race, something happened to me and I had to go to the psychologist.

“I went into camp for 3 months and I took unpaid go away. The race additionally belongs to Mafikeng as a result of the final two winners are from there.”

Women’s race winner Alexandra Morozova was visibly flagging by the time she reached the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

However, she’d put in a fair bit of distance between her (06:17:48) and second place finisher Dominika Stelmach (06:25:09), who is from Poland.

Morozova’s participation was clouded by legalities, but was cleared to take part on Friday.

“It was superb and it was one of many desires that got here by means of right now,” Morozova said through an interpreter.

“It’s been some of the troublesome moments of my life previously 4 years and it is superb to be right here and to attain this.

“I’ve been here a few years and it was my turn to take the medal now. There are other strong racers from previous years, so it’s my year now.”