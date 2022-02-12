Con Ed Says It’s Offering Customers Help Amid Spike In Energy Prices

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Con Edison is reaching out to prospects feeling the financial squeeze.

Those prospects are seeing increases of up to 300% in their gas and electric bills this month.

READ MORE: Unvaccinated New York City Employees Rally Against Vaccine Mandate Deadline, Thousands Expected To Lose Jobs

As city and state leaders are demand an investigation, the utility says greater power prices are in charge.

Con Ed despatched an e mail to prospects providing varied methods the utility will help with greater prices.

Web Extra: Read Con Edison’s Message

READ MORE: Police Search For Gunman After Drive-By Shooting On Major Deegan Expressway

“Your bill may be higher than usual this month, even if you didn’t use more energy than usual. That’s mainly because energy supply costs vary. A spike in these costs plus higher energy use during a frigid January has led to bill increases for most customers,” Con Ed mentioned of their assertion.

The utility mentioned it “buys energy on the wholesale market and provides it to customers at the same price we paid without a profit.”

The utility says it could assist prospects by providing cost crops, extensions, and extra.

MORE NEWS: VP Kamala Harris Highlights Success Of Newark’s Lead Pipe Replacement Project

For extra data, CLICK HERE.