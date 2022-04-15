Concern for British man reportedly captured by Russia in Mariupol

The household of a British nationwide have expressed considerations after he was captured by Russia whereas preventing in Ukraine.

Speaking to UK media, the household of 28-year-old Aiden Aslin have known as for him to be handled “humanely” and launched.

Footage broadcast on Russian state tv confirmed a younger man handcuffed and with a reduce on his brow.

Aslin’s mom Ang Wood has stated that her son has the identical distinctive tattoos as the person seen within the video.

“Aiden is an active member of the Ukrainian armed forces and thus a prisoner of war,” she told the Daily Telegraph.

“It already looks like he has been beaten. It’s time for the British government to get involved to secure Aiden’s release,” she added.

The UK authorities says it’s conscious {that a} British nationwide is being held and stays in touch along with his household, amid hopes of a possible prisoner trade.

The state of affairs in Ukraine severely limits the flexibility of British companies to acquire info and supply consular help, a authorities supply added.

Aslin’s native conservative MP, Robert Jenrick, stated he was working with the UK Foreign Office to “track the whereabouts and help secure the release of my constituent”.

“Aiden chose to risk his life because he believes passionately in the Ukrainian people’s right to live in freedom and democracy,” Jenrick wrote on Twitter.

Details concerning the seize of troopers by both Russia or Ukraine in the course of the struggle are troublesome to confirm.

‘We tried our greatest to defend Mariupol’

Aiden Aslin — also called Johnny — is initially from Britain however moved to Ukraine in 2018 and now holds twin citizenship, in response to UK media.

A Twitter account attributed to Aslin has been repeatedly posting on social media because the begin of the Ukraine struggle.

On Tuesday, the account stated that the 28-year-old had been preventing alongside Ukrainian forces within the besieged metropolis of Mariupol, however that he may quickly “surrender”.

“It’s been 48 days, we tried our best to defend Mariupol but we have no choice but to surrender to Russian forces,” the tweet read.

“We have no food and no ammunition. It’s been a pleasure everyone, I hope this war ends soon.”

In a separate Facebook post on Monday, the Ukrainian navy brigade that has been defending Mariupol additionally stated they had been “running out of ammunition” and anticipated to be killed or taken prisoner quickly.

Three days later, movies of Aslin appeared on Russian state tv after his reported seize.

In a separate video, the identical younger man additionally seems accountable Kyiv for the struggle, allegedly labelling Ukraine’s navy as “criminals” who present a “lack of care for civilians”. It is unclear underneath what circumstances the video was filmed.

Since the beginning of the struggle, Russia has used Ukrainian refugees as propaganda to painting Ukraine because the “aggressor”.

An investigation by MediaZona quickly uncovered that one in every of these movies was manufactured by Russian intelligence and focused at a Russian viewers.

Aiden Aslin’s household have instructed the Press Association that the alleged video confession is “propaganda”.

The Twitter account attributed to the 28-year-old has beforehand posted messages of solidarity with Kyiv and Ukraine’s armed forces, in distinction to the footage on Russian state tv.