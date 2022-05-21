Concern for medic who filmed Mariupol horror, captured by Russians

A Ukrainian medic who recorded outstanding footage of injured troopers and civilians in Mariupol has reportedly been captured by Russian forces.

Friends of Yuliia Paievska, often known as Taira, are praying for her protected return after her convoy was intercepted by troops in March.

Russian troopers captured Taira and her driver on March 16, certainly one of many pressured disappearances in areas of Ukraine now held by Russia.

Russia has portrayed Taira as working for the nationalist Azov Battalion, in step with Moscow’s narrative that it’s making an attempt to “denazify” Ukraine. But the AP discovered no such proof, and mates and colleagues stated she had no hyperlinks to Azov.

The navy hospital the place she led evacuations of the wounded shouldn’t be affiliated with the battalion, whose members have spent weeks defending a sprawling metal plant in Mariupol.

The footage Taira recorded itself testifies to the truth that she tried to save lots of wounded Russian troopers in addition to Ukrainian civilians.

She recorded her time in Mariupol on a knowledge card no larger than a thumbnail. Using a physique digital camera, she recorded 256 gigabytes of her staff’s frantic efforts over two weeks to deliver individuals again from the brink of dying.

She bought the harrowing clips to an Associated Press staff, the final worldwide journalists within the Ukrainian metropolis of Mariupol, certainly one of whom fled with it in a tampon.

Taira is now a prisoner of the Russians, certainly one of lots of of outstanding Ukrainians who’ve been kidnapped or captured, together with native officers, journalists, activists and human rights defenders.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has recorded 204 instances of enforced disappearances. It stated some victims might have been tortured, and 5 had been later discovered lifeless.

The workplace of Ukraine’s ombudswoman stated it had obtained studies of 1000’s of lacking individuals by late April, 528 of whom had in all probability been captured.

The Russians are also concentrating on medics and hospitals though the Geneva Conventions single out each navy and civilian medics for defense “in all circumstance.”

The World Health Organization has verified greater than 100 assaults on well being care for the reason that warfare started, a quantity more likely to rise.