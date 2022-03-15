Concerned over phobia against one religion to level of int’l day: India at UN

India on Tuesday expressed concern over phobia in opposition to one faith being elevated to the extent of a global day, saying there are rising up to date types of religiophobia, particularly anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist and anti-Sikh phobias.

The 193-member UN General Assembly adopted a decision, launched by Pakistan’s ambassador Munir Akram below agenda merchandise Culture of peace, to proclaim March 15 because the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The decision, launched by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was co-sponsored by Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and different international locations.

Reacting to the adoption of the decision, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti stated within the UN General Assembly that India hopes the decision adopted “doesn’t set a precedent” which can result in a number of resolutions on phobias primarily based on selective religions and divide the United Nations into non secular camps.

“Hinduism has more than 1.2 billion followers, Buddhism more than 535 million and Sikhism more than 30 million spread out around the world. It is time that we acknowledged the prevalence of religiophobia, rather than single out just one,” he stated.

“It is important that the United Nations remains above such religious matters which may seek to divide us rather than bring us together on one platform of peace and harmony and treat the World as One Family,” he stated.

Following the adoption of the draft decision, Tirumurti stated that whereas India condemns all acts motivated by antisemitism, Christianophobia or Islamophobia, such phobias should not restricted to Abrahamic religions solely.

“In fact, there is clear evidence that over decades such religiophobias have, in fact, affected the followers of non-Abrahamic religions as well. This have contributed to the emergence of contemporary forms of religiophobia, especially anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist and anti-Sikh phobias,” he stated.

He famous that the Member States shouldn’t neglect that in 2019, August 22 has already been proclaimed because the International Day commemorating the victims of acts of violence primarily based on faith or perception, which is absolutely inclusive in nature.

“We even have an International Day of Tolerance observed on 16 November. We are not convinced that we need to elevate phobia against one religion to the level of an international day,” he stated.

Tirumurti asserted that these up to date types of religiophobia might be witnessed within the improve in assaults on non secular locations of worship like gurudwaras, monasteries and temples or within the spreading of hatred and disinformation in opposition to non-Abrahamic religions in lots of international locations.

He cited that a number of examples of those abound, together with the destruction of the Bamyan Buddhas in Afghanistan by the Taliban, violation of gurudwara premises, bloodbath of Sikh pilgrims in gurudwara, assault on temples, glorification of breaking of idols in temples.

He stated these contribute to the rise of up to date types of religiophobia in opposition to non-Abrahamic religions.

“It is in this context that we are concerned about elevating the phobia against one religion to the level of an international day, to the exclusion of all the others.

Celebration of a religion is one thing but to commemorate the combatting of hatred against one religion is quite another. In fact, this resolution may well end up downplaying the seriousness of phobias against all other religions,” Tirumurti stated in his assertion after the adoption of the decision.

He stated India is proud that pluralism is on the core of its existence.

“We firmly believe in equal protection and promotion of all religions and faith. It is, therefore, unfortunate that the word ‘pluralism’ finds no mention in the resolution and the sponsors have not found it fit to take on board our amendments to include the word “pluralism in the text for reasons best known to them.”