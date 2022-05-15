Concerns for Finucane as brave Raiders overcome three sin-binnings

There can be considerations for Cronulla captain Dale Finucane after he suffered a fourth concussion in 10 months throughout the Sharks’ loss to a courageous Canberra.

The Raiders overcame three gamers being despatched to the sin-bin and a mountain of defence within the second-half to prevail 30-10. It will go down as one among their best wins within the trendy period.

Debutant Zac Woolford, the son of Raiders favorite Simon Woolford, had coach Ricky Stuart leaping up and down on the sideline when he burst out of dummy-half and handed for Brad Schneider to cement the win with 5 minutes remaining.

The sight of Finucane having to be helped to his ft within the 57th minute was disturbing. There had been comparable scenes in spherical six when Finucane was flattened by former Melbourne teammate Nelson Asofa-Solomona, and he additionally failed HIAs in opposition to Newcastle and Canberra final 12 months.