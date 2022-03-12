Concerns for refugees’ safety grow as more Ukrainians flee the country

A gaggle of volunteers in Warsaw has reworked a sports activities centre into an emergency shelter to help the rising variety of folks crossing the border.

Piles of donated gadgets, akin to diapers and garments, now fill the room of the Torwar Sports Centre. And the centre’s area is full of rows of cots for folks to sleep.

An estimated 1,300 folks have already stayed within the centre for the reason that conflict started. But the precise variety of refugees taking shelter there at any given second is tough to calculate.

“The number of those staying here is constantly rotating,” mentioned Malgorzata Naporowska, coordinator of the refugee centre. “They come, they leave. We are constantly organising transport, so a constant number is impossible to estimate.”

Over 2.5 million folks have fled Ukraine for the reason that conflict began. Slightly underneath half of these persons are youngsters.

And because the variety of refugees grows, so do issues that a few of them may very well be exploited by human traffickers and different types of abuse.

One of the causes for concern is that the variety of folks staying with strangers is growing. When the conflict began, mates or household housed 95% of these arriving in Poland. Now that quantity has decreased to 70%.

“The risk for these things to happen is very high,” mentioned Andreea Bujor, Communications Advocacy Director for World Vision Romania. “A lot of women are trafficked every year — [and] children because it is a risk not only for women but also for children.”

“As you see here, a lot of Romanians mobilised and I’m very proud, but the risks for other people to capitalise on the pain of these families is very high.”

Police are giving most of the girls arriving in Hungary recommendation on defending themselves on the border. They are reportedly telling them to maintain their telephone batteries charged and doc the license plates of automobiles they get into.