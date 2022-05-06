Concert Hall transformation

\r\nConcert Hall transformationConcert Hall transformationWe\u2019re sorry, this function is at the moment unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer23 ImagesSydney Opera House has raised the curtains on its $150 million-plus transformation of the Concert Hall, a venture that brings the monumental efficiency area nearer to Jorn Utzon\u2019s unique imaginative and prescient whereas catering to a brand new technology of hip hop, pop and rock audiences.May 6, 2022 \u2014 2.59pm1\/23First peek at The Sydney Opera House's upgraded Concert Hall, forward of it is opening in July.Credit:Steven Siewert2\/23Plans with the seating structure of approx. 4000 seats, being seemed over by Project Manager of chair set up, Tony Cocks.Credit:Steven Siewert3\/23Wiring work carried out below the stage.Credit:Steven Siewert4\/23First peek at The Sydney Opera House's upgraded Concert Hall, forward of it is opening in July.Credit:Steven Siewert5\/23One of the round 4000 seats being put in by Joshua McKune.Credit:Steven Siewert6\/23New carved picket panels and doorways.Credit:Steven Siewert7\/23The new carry on the upgraded Concert Hall.Credit:Steven Siewert8\/23First peek at The Sydney Opera House's upgraded Concert Hall, forward of it is opening in July.Credit:Steven Siewert9\/23New acoustic panels within the upgraded Concert Hall.Credit:Steven Siewert10\/23First peek at The Sydney Opera House's upgraded Concert Hall, forward of it is opening in July.Credit:Steven Siewert11\/23First peek at The Sydney Opera House's upgraded Concert Hall, forward of it is opening in July.Credit:Steven Siewert12\/23A brand new entry tunnel.Credit:Steven Siewert13\/23Disabled entry tunnel.Credit:Steven Siewert14\/23Bright new carpet.Credit:Steven Siewert15\/23First peek at The Sydney Opera House's upgraded Concert Hall, forward of it is opening in July.Credit:Steven Siewert16\/23Opera House Concert Hall renewal works.Credit:Chris Bennett - Evolving Pictures17\/23Concert Hall stage: The crew demolishing the present stage construction to make means for the renewal upgrades.Credit:Chris Bennett - Evolving Pictures18\/23Western Broadwalk: A concrete truck and pump contained in the hoarded compound on the Western Broadwalk.Credit:Chris Bennett - Evolving Pictures19\/23Opera House Concert Hall renewal works.Credit:Chris Bennett - Evolving Pictures20\/23Concert Hall stage: Before the concrete will be poured, the location must be ready and cleared to make means for brand spanking new stage know-how, together with automated stage risers that may enhance sightlines for audiences.Credit:Chris Bennett - Evolving Pictures21\/23Opera House Concert Hall renewal works.Credit:Chris Bennett - Evolving Pictures22\/23Opera House Concert Hall renewal works.Credit:Chris Bennett - Evolving Pictures23\/23Opera House Concert Hall renewal works.Credit:Chris Bennett - Evolving Pictures\r\n\r\nSource link